Munster Senior Schools Cup: CBC seal second place with impressive win over St Munchins'

Christian Brothers College 22 St Munchin’s 5

Christian Brothers College secured a second-place finish in Group A of the Munster Senior Schools Cup as they impressively defeated St Munchin’s 22-5 at Lansdowne on Wednesday afternoon.

A commanding second-half performance, which included two excellent tries from Benjamin Lynch and Shane Maloney - the latter’s assisted brilliantly by Daire Burke - was enough to earn Christians the win they needed to finish this round-robin stage as runners-up on their side of the draw and climb above St Munchin’s in the process.

The men from Limerick held firm after having a player sent to the sin bin early on but their resilience was finally broken moments before parity was restored as a neat hand-off from Burke sent Matthew O’Callaghan through for the opening score of the game with the former duly adding the extras.

CBC remained the better side but they failed to make their dominance truly count on the scoreboard before the break with Burke’s penalty all they could muster, 10-0 at half-time.

They soon found themselves in sin bin trouble at the beginning of the second period when Thomas Land was sent to the sideline.

And shortly after Ronan Deegan was knocked out of play as he looked to score a try for Munchin’s, the visitors finally opened their account when Conor O’Brien graciously collected a loose line out before touching down.

CBC responded impressively to that setback with 47 minutes on the clock as Benjamin Lynch spun past his man, broke a challenge before calmly finishing close to goal with Burke again converting, 17-5.

Burke soon missed a drop goal from distance but he made amends in style as his excellent, searching kick over the top found the run of Shane Maloney and allowed the substitute to go down in the corner to secure a 17-point win.

Scorers for Christian Brothers College: Tries - M O’Callaghan, B Lynch, S Maloney. Cons - Burke (2). Pens - Burke.

Scorers for St Munchin’s: Try - C O’Brien.

CHRISTIAN BROTHERS COLLEGE: B Lynch, B O’Riordan, M O’Callaghan, E Cahill Murphy, V Ugwah, D Burke, J Casey, S Loftus, G Rasmussen, H Foster, D Novak, K Novak, T Land, A Wrona, J Coleman.

Replacements: S O’Shaughnessy, A Logan, A O’Leary, O Prenter, G Hyde, C Kidney, S Crowe, F Whooley, S Maloney, T Morrisson.

ST MUNCHIN'S: G Wood, R Naughton, J O’Brien, C McCarthy, R Deegan, C O’Connor, J O’Riordan, S Hannan, C O’Brien, M Imbierowski, H Bennis, A Foley, M Walsh, O Minogue, L Angermann.

Replacements: P Dougan, M Corrigan, C Black, D Williamson, E Walsh, R McDermott, M Te Pou, A Cusack, B McCarthy.

Referee: Stuart Donaldson.