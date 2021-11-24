Munster in South Africa: We know Covid-19 virus doesn’t ask questions - van Graan

For the first time in 20 months, a limited number of fans will be allowed to return Loftus Versfeld for a high-profile Bulls game when they host Munster in the United Rugby Championship on Saturday.

A 33-man Munster squad has settled into camp in the City of Tshwane (as it is now officially known) to prepare for battle against South Africa’s reigning Currie Cup champions.

It comes at a time when fans have slowly begun to be reintroduced to stadiums across the country, albeit with a strict limitation of just 2000 spectators per match.

The Covid-19 status in the country is a far cry from the dire third wave that coincided with the arrival of the British & Irish Lions earlier this year, and which forced that series to be played behind closed doors.

Although there have been some concerns around rising case numbers recently, particularly in the province of Gauteng, South Africa currently remains on an adjusted lockdown alert level 1.

On Tuesday, Munster coach Johann van Graan said the team would continue to take all the necessary precautions as they prepared for Saturday’s all-important clash against the Bulls.

“Covid-wise, although I’m not a numbers man, I do believe the case numbers are currently way less than it is in Ireland. According to South African law, you have to wear a mask when you’re inside and when you head outside, but otherwise it’s normal life.

“You can have a coffee and move around, but of course we try to look after ourselves as best we can, as we do in Limerick. We know this virus doesn’t ask questions, so we test every morning, and try our best to remain healthy. Otherwise it’s pretty similar to Ireland in terms of what we can and can’t do.”

Out half Jack Crowley

For Munster, who have been preparing to play in the high temperatures of South Africa’s summer, they have been met with conditions expected to peak around 30ºC before cooling ahead of Saturday.

The Bulls only recently returned to training after a brief break that coach Jake White said was aimed at allowing the players to both physically and mentally refresh after close to a year of non-stop rugby.

“The break came at the right time for us after a gruelling year of rugby. The body and mind needed some time away from rugby for everybody to refresh and connect with their loved ones. That is important for us,” said White.

Munster lock Jason Jenkins, back in his hometown of Pretoria

The Bulls will particularly welcome the comforts of home after suffering defeats against Edinburgh, Connacht and Leinster, with their solitary win over Cardiff serving as mere consolation.

Comparatively, Munster have lost just a solitary game against Ospreys, and although they made light work of the Sharks and Stormers, this weekend’s battle against the Bulls should be an entirely different proposition.

This Saturday’s clash will kick off at 5.45pm Irish time.