Arno Botha: Munster experience was the 'best time of my life'

Powerful Bulls forward Arno Botha says 'mutual respect' will be the overwhelming sentiment when he comes up against his former Munster team-mates in Saturday’s United Rugby Championship clash in Pretoria.

To this day, Botha remains forever indebted to Munster. After all, it was his two-year spell at the club that resurrected his career after an injury-plagued period of frustration had left him in limbo.

That was until coach Johann van Graan came calling, welcoming the versatile forward into the Munster mix, where he was finally able to enjoy an injury-free run that saw him accumulate 43 appearances across the Pro14 and European Champions Cup competitions.

It was a career-changing stint for the former Junior Springbok captain, who left the Bulls in 2017, only for a deal with Ulster to fall through due to his injury woes. A short-term move to London Irish followed, but ultimately it was the faith placed in him by Munster that served as the career lifeline he so desperately needed.

Botha has since returned to the Bulls after receiving a surprise offer from coach Jake White in 2020, but it’s clear that Munster is a club that remains close to his heart.

Speaking to South African media on Tuesday, Botha described his experiences at Munster as “the best time of my life”.

“I was so fortunate to enjoy an extended run of rugby without too many injuries while I was at Munster, and there were lots of new challenges I needed to tackle. I learned a lot about the game and was able to work with coaches like Johann, JP (Ferreira), Felix (Jones), Graham (Rowntree) and later on with Stephen (Larkham) as well.

“I took those lessons to heart and I’m so grateful they gave me the opportunity to get my career back on track. So coming up against them now, there will be no hard feelings, it’s about enjoying the game and challenging each other. It will be about mutual respect.

“I’m sure it will be similar for coach Johann as he comes back to Loftus again. This won’t just be another game, it will be a massive challenge with lots of emotion, but I’m going to embrace that and give it my all.”

As referenced by Botha, it is a homecoming of sorts for Pretoria-born Van Graan, who worked as a ‘ball boy’ at Loftus Versfeld as a youngster, while he would later go on to serve as a highly successful assistant coach at the Bulls for several years between 2004 and 2011.

On Tuesday, Van Graan admitted the emotions had become “very real” this week as the team arrived in Pretoria, where he studied at well-known rugby school Affies and completed his tertiary education at the University of Pretoria.

“Loftus was almost like my home when I was a youngster, starting from when I was a ball boy. I was privileged to be part of some phenomenal moments. I can remember in 1994 standing next to Andre Joubert and meeting Nelson Mandela. Then there was the Rugby World Cup in ’95 when Emile Ntamack scored against the Scots, and Philippe Sella ran right past me, and Jonah Lomu ran out at Loftus when the All Blacks wore their white jerseys…

“Later on in life, I started to work at Loftus from 1 November 2003, and I can recall Currie Cup wins and losses, and the semi-finals against the Crusaders (in Super Rugby). The highlight has to be the Chiefs final in 2009 when we beat them 61-17 at Loftus, and of course there were many memorable Springbok Test matches I was also privileged to be involved in (as the Bok assistant coach).

“So yes, it’s almost like coming full circle to be back here with Munster, a club that I have learned to love and call my home. There are great emotions to be part of this occasion. Of course, it’s not about me, it’s about Munster at the start of a new block (of games), but personally there are lots of memories that I will relive, which is the beauty of rugby.”

Munster will first face the Bulls in Pretoria on Saturday at 5.45pm Irish time and then the Lions at 3.30pm on Saturday week, December 4 in Johannesburg.