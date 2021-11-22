Sexton ruled out for 'three to five weeks'

Johnny Sexton looks set to miss Leinster's opening two games of the Champions Cup.

Leinster medics this afternoon revealed that the Ireland captain will be unavailable for "three to five weeks" as he recovers from injuries sustained in this month's Autumn Series win against the All Blacks

The Ireland captain twisted a knee and ankle against New Zealand and now Leinster are planning to be without their talisman for the European games against Bath and Montpellier next month.

Sexton's international colleague Jamison Gibson-Park will be further assessed this week for a thigh injury which ruled him out of the weekend win over Argentina while James Ryan has entered the Graduated Return to Play Protocols

Meanwhile Leinster coach Leo Cull has welcomed Will Connors back to training following a knee injury however Conor O'Brien (hamstring) and Dave Kearney (back) face spells on the sideline having picked up knocks in a provincial A game.

Leinster return to action on Saturday night in the United Rugby Championship when they welcome Ulster to the RDS (8pm).