Jack Carty commits to Connacht for three years

Connacht have received a huge boost with out-half Jack Carty signing a three-year contract extension.

The 29-year old last season only signed a one-year extension with Clermont Auvergne among a number of clubs interested in him.

And while there again was interest from abroad this season, with Montpellier and Bayonne in France and Leicester Tigers among those believed to be keen on him, the Roscommon native has committed his future to Connacht where he has made 164 appearances since his debut in 2012.

He won the last of his ten Irish caps against Russia in the World Cup in Japan two years ago but was drafted into the squad last week when Johnny Sexton was ruled out through injury, but he didn’t feature against Argentina on Sunday.

“I’m so thankful and grateful to be able to represent my home province for another three years. The last six months have easily been the most enjoyable part of my career, and in that time I feel I’ve matured as a player, leader and person,” said Carty, who has skippered Connacht several times this season.

“The staff and my teammates have been incredible and create an environment where you can feel yourself growing daily. It’s easy to stay motivated because of them, even on a wet and windy day training in Galway! The club is represented by people from every pocket of Connacht, Ireland and beyond, but everyone is incredibly proud in representing Connacht and the West.”

Carty was 26 when he capped off the bench for the first time against Italy in the Six Nations in February 2019. He made two more appearances as a replacement in that campaign against Wales and France and played in four warm-up games for the World Cup in Japan. His only 80 minutes for Ireland was against Wales in one of those games, with cameos against Italy, England and Wales before they departed for Japan.

Carty said he’s confident Connacht are heading in the right direction under Andy Friend. “A special thanks to Friendy who goes above and beyond for his players. There is no doubt that this club and squad are in a position to challenge for silverware. I can’t wait to see where the journey takes us over the coming years. Along with that, I hope to add to my international caps.”