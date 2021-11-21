Peter O'Mahony: 'It's been the most enjoyable month of my career'

Peter O’Mahony came off the bench against Japan and New Zealand and was due to sit among the replacements again on Sunday until Jack Conan picked up an injury in the captain’s run and left open a slot against Argentina.

Fair to say that this state of affairs would not have sat well with a man who had played 76 times for his country prior to this window and one who had risen high enough in the game to captain the British and Irish Lions.

How interesting it was, then, to listen to him talk about this last number of weeks in nothing but the most glowing of terms after the 53-7 demolition job on the Pumas.

“I speak for the group in saying that it’s been an incredibly enjoyable month. I was chatting inside and having a beer there and it’s just been great fun. We’ve learned a huge amount as a group and the cohesion that we have built has brought us to that next level of friendship which is so important.

“I was chatting with Hugo (Keenan) there and I have loved the month. It’s probably the most enjoyable one of my career so far, which has been a while now. It’s been great.”

High praise, indeed.

O’Mahony has done his part. His cameos off the bench the first two days were suggestive of a player who still has plenty to offer the side and he stepped up to great effect here again when standing in for the absent Conan, and then as captain for the departed James Ryan.

He wasn’t the only one scrambling to adapt to a late change.

Iain Henderson picked up an issue in the warm-up which led to Tadhg Beirne’s elevation onto the bench and the knock-on effect to all this being that Ryan Baird and Nick Timoney were among the subs.

O’Mahony made light of the challenge this sort of unforeseen event presents. Timoney, he pointed out, got the call to make his way down from his Belfast base at 7.45 am, just over six hours prior to kick-off.

It was here when Andy Farrell felt the need to interject.

"He'd be humble enough not to say that it's tough,” said the Ireland head coach. “It is tough because he has to be across three positions and he knows them inside out.

"To give you an example of today, Tadhg Beirne is covering second row, and then 6, 7, and 8 this morning. All of a sudden, he's back into second row and he's not called lineouts all week.

“Yet he was calling lineouts as well today and our lineout was 100% for the first time in quite some time. It just shows that the way that these lads are coming in."

The one real sour note was struck not by an Irishman but by Tomas Lavanini when the Argentinian ploughed dangerously and needlessly into Cian Healy at a second-half ruck, earning himself a red card and a barrage of invective from O’Mahony.

The word scumbag was used, among others.

“Hard man, aren’t ya? That’s very unlike you,” O’Mahony roared before being ordered to hold his tongue by the referee. He did, eventually, and the anger had subsided entirely by the time he was asked to reflect on it.

“Ah look, it’s heat of the moment stuff. I’ve been on the other side of that as well so it’s a split-second decision from his point of view. Ah look, there isn’t much to be said about it now.”