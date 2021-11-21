Forwards score seven tries as Ireland put 50 points on Argentina

IRELAND 53 ARGENTINA 7

Ireland rounded out a hugely impressive Autumn Nations Series with a convincing victory over the Pumas on Sunday, showing they still know how to win games with old-fashioned pack power.

Seven tries, all from forwards, including a double from Josh van der Flier, backed by 18 points from the boot of fly-half Joey Carbery, made it three wins from three this month as Andy Farrell’s side finished off 2021 with an eighth consecutive victory.

Ireland have beaten Japan, New Zealand, and now Argentina in some style to back up Six Nations wins over Italy, Scotland, and England and a summer series at home to Japan and the USA, and this victory will satisfy head coach Farrell’s insistence that his squad needs to keep building on the famous wins such as last weekend’s over the All Blacks, rather than treating that as a peak.

Ireland had been forced into a forward-pack rejig before kick-off when both Jack Conan and Iain Henderson were withdrawn due to injury. Farrell moved Caelan Doris from blindside flanker to No.8 to cover the loss with Peter O’Mahony promoted from the bench to the number six jersey as Ryan Baird came into the matchday squad alongside Tadhg Beirne as cover for the back five of the forwards. Henderson did not come through the warm-up with Beirne promoted to the second row and back-rower Nick Timoney elevated to the replacements.

Farrell had before the game stressed the importance of overcoming an obdurate and physical Pumas pack before being able to play the sort of free-flowing rugby witness against both Japan and New Zealand in the last two weeks and so it proved.

Argentina had snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 37-16 win over Italy in Treviso eight days earlier and had a point to prove having never previously won in Dublin, despite significant victories over the Irish at three World Cups. They started with the expected physicality and intent and quickly opened up Ireland’s previously rock-solid defences, capitalising on winning a free-kick at a lineout after Ireland had encroached on the gap, two quick offloads pushing the home side further onto the back foot before Newcastle wing Mateo Carreras cut inside and wrong-footed Beirne to score the opening try inside two minutes, full-back Emiliano Boffelli securing the conversion.

Ireland's Tadhg Beirne is brought down from the air by Cian Healy. Picture: INPHO/Billy Stickland

After the heady victory over the All Blacks last weekend it was perhaps the wake-up call Ireland needed and they quickly picked up the slack. Joey Carbery kicked a penalty on six minutes and the Irish forwards rumbled into action. Beirne stole an Argentine lineout on halfway and Robbie Henshaw sent hooker Ronan Kelleher free down the left wing from which Ireland won a penalty at a ruck. Captain James Ryan sniffed a try, Carbery kicked the penalty to the corner, and from the resulting five-metre lineout, the pack drove a maul over the line, Josh van der Flier getting the touchdown.

Carbery added the extras to give Ireland a 10-7 lead after 10 minutes and the maul proved productive again on 23 minutes, providing a platform after being driven infield for Andrew Porter to pick and go from a tryline ruck for the home side’s second try, again converted by Carbery.

Argentina were still able to apply pressure but Boffelli missed a straightforward penalty on 27 minutes and another five minutes later before Carreras once again tormented Ireland’s defensive lines, slipping past Conor Murray, whose box kick had prompted the counter-attack, and evading Porter’s tackle only to slip and lose the ball forward with the tryline begging.

Carreras added an injury to his misfortune and played no further part. Having escaped at one end, Ireland finally felt the time was right to run the ball. Robert Basloucoune broke down the right wing, there were good hands from Garry Ringrose and Carbery was taking the ball right to the line before passing flat to team-mates as Ireland’s attack fizzed. Baloucoune was involved again before Doris struck for his second try in as many games.

The move cost Ireland the services of captain Ryan, who picked up an injury in the process, but Carbery’s conversion gave his side a comfortable 24-7 half-time lead.

Fly-half Carbery would extend his 100 per cent goal-kicking record to six from six with a penalty on 48 minutes after Pumas No.8 Pablo Matera was yellow-carded for a deliberate knock-on that denied Murray a try-scoring opportunity and Argentina’s discipline further collapsed when lock Tomas Lavanini launched himself at a ruck and went high on Cian Healy’s neck and shoulder with his shoulder while also kicking stand-in captain Peter O’Mahony’s neck with his trailing leg, incensing the Ireland flanker to the extent he was warned to calm down by referee Matthew Carley.

Ireland brought on new half-backs Craig Casey and Harry Byrne, with Carbery switching to full-back in place of Hugo Keenan, and hooker Dan Sheehan’s introduction also brought fresh impetus for the final quarter. A more veteran replacement Healy got over the line but his try was disallowed for losing control of the ball but Ireland scored shortly after, play going back to a penalty, sent to the corner for a five-metre lineout from which Sheehan grabbed his maiden Test try off a maul in his second appearance.

More tries followed as the Irish pack rubberstamped its authority on this contest, Healy finally getting his score on 73 minutes and Beirne adding his team’s seventh of the day, Carbery converting the first and then missing the last, a difficult kick from the left touchline which only marginally spoiled an otherwise impressive 80 minutes, for him and Ireland.

IRELAND: H Keenan (H Byrne, 50); R Baloucoune, G Ringrose, R Henshaw (K Earls, 65), J Lowe; J Carbery, C Murray (C Casey, 50); A Porter (C Healy, 58), R Kelleher (D Sheehan, 50), T Furlong (T O’Toole, 58); T Beirne, J Ryan - captain (R Baird, 38); P O’Mahony, J van der Flier (N Timoney, 58), C Doris.

ARGENTINA: E Boffelli; M Carreras (F Cordero, 34), M Moroni, J De La Fuente, L Cinti; S Carreras (N Sanchez, 59), T Cubelli (G Bertranou, 45); T Gallo (I Calles, 45), J Montoya - captain (F Bosch, 73), F Kodela Gomez (E Bello, 59); G Petti (L Paulos, 48), T Lavanini; S Grondona, M Kremer (F Isa, 58), P Matera.

Yellow card: Matera 48-58.

Red card: Lavanini 59.

Referee: Matthew Carley (England).