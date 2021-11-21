AIL round-up: Dylan Donnellan hat-trick ends Young Munsters' unbeaten start

Dylan Donnellan showed he is the lineout maul maestro with a hat-trick of tries as Clontarf ended Young Munster's unbeaten start to the Energia All-Ireland League season.

Munsters' five-match winning run was halted by Clontarf who triumphed 33-17 in Greenfields to move to the top of Division 1A. In-form hooker Donnellan now has eight tries to his name.

A devastating lineout drive in the 10th minute propelled him over for his first score, superbly converted from out wide by Conor Kearns.

It was 21-5 by half-time as the north Dubliners continued to pack a punch up front, Donnellan was driven over on two more occasions before Jack Harrington's try gave the Cookies a late lift.

Yellow cards for David Begley and Max Kearney preceded a 'Tarf penalty try and a converted Dan Walsh effort at the other end.

Michael Brown's excellent offload saw the visitors strike the killer blow in the 67th minute, as replacement Adrian D'Arcy touched down. Conor Hayes responded late on with his seventh try of the campaign.

Meanwhile, after putting it up to Munsters last time out, UCC broke their duck with a hard-earned 10-6 win at Ballynahinch. All of the points in this basement battle - including Matthew Bowen's well-finished try - were crammed into the first quarter.

Defending champions Cork Constitution have undoubtedly hit form, this time handing UCD a 38-10 beating at Temple Hill for their third successive win. Classy centres Greg Higgins (2) and Niall Kenneally contributed three tries.

Terenure College reeled off second half tries from Levi Vaughan, Craig Adams, who had a James Lowe-esque finish, and Alan Bennie to overcome Garryowen 25-13 at Lakelands Park.

On Friday night, Lansdowne lost 27-25 on their home patch to Dublin University who watched their stand-in out-half Aran Egan arrow over a last-gasp match-winning penalty.

Two counter-attacking tries, scored by Cathal Gallagher and Paul Stack, saw Highfield win Division 1B's top of the table clash. They beat Old Wesley 20-7, with fit-again out-half James Taylor kicking 10 points.

Ulster starlet Aaron Sexton touched down twice in Malone's 22-21 derby defeat of Banbridge, while Andrew Willis' 67th-minute try - his second of the game - guided City of Armagh past Naas on an 18-17 scoreline.

St. Mary's College continued on the winning trail, edging out Old Belvedere 24-21 thanks to a smashing Ronan Watters try and some defiant late defence.