Joey Carbery backed to bring X-factor for Ireland against Argentina 

Joey Carbery has been backed to bring his X-factor to Ireland’s play when he starts at fly-half against Argentina in Dublin on Sunday.

Carbery, 26, gets his chance to shine at number 10 in the absence of injured captain Johnny Sexton having come off the bench to steer Ireland home with three late penalties for a 29-20 victory over New Zealand last Saturday.

It marked an important step in the Munster playmaker’s return from the long-term ankle injury that sidelined him for the best part of two seasons from 2019 to his comeback in late February of this year and having started twice during the summer on his return to Test rugby against Japan and the USA, he now has a chance to enhance his claim to be Sexton’s long-term successor.

Ireland attack coach Mike Catt, who joined Andy Farrell’s coaching ticket after the 2019 World Cup, did not work with Carbery until last July but believes he is ready for his shot against the Pumas, when he will be backed up on the bench by Harry Byrne, set to win his second cap after a debut against the USA.

“I’m still learning about Joey myself but I think over the past summer and the past three or four weeks that we’ve had together, I think him and Harry and Johnny have been exceptional in how they’ve progressed, in how they’ve helped each other, and how they’re competing against each other for those spots. It’s a very healthy environment for that to happen.

“For me, Joey just needs to direct the ship and make sure he does what’s right for the team. He’s well capable of doing that and then to show his point of difference. I think he’s hopefully going to get a few opportunities tomorrow to really do what he’s good at and go out and enjoy himself.

“Rugby’s about decision-making and that’s all they have to do, just make the right decisions and then bring their X-factor on top of that. So Joey, he’s very good and it’s just making sure we get the right platform for him to be able to show his point of difference. I think that’s crucial for us.”

Catt believes Carbery is not daunted by the idea of challenging Sexton, 36, for the number 10 jersey on a permanent basis but needs to add some of his captain’s leadership acumen to be a genuine contender for the role.

“Joey has been exceptional. He's very open, he's willing to share his information, and he's a very competitive individual too.

“But I think where Johnny's leadership comes through, maybe Joey doesn't have that just yet. But other people bring that, so it's just making sure that you bring what you are good at and what your point of difference is, and we will grow the other aspects that need to be grown as a 10.

“But if everybody is helping you and everybody else is doing their job and leading in their own way, then it's very easy to do. So they are very different characters but you need that in a team. That's what makes you a good team.”