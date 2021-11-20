Victory over All Blacks must just be a beginning for Andy Farrell’s Ireland side

Do not dare to suggest tomorrow’s visit of Argentina to Aviva Stadium is merely an end of season box-ticking exercise for either the Pumas or their hosts.

Mario Ledesma’s side, together as a squad since the summer and in some form of lockdown or another for most of that time, may be limping towards the flights home and freedom but they are intent on righting the wrongs they see in a Dublin record of played nine, lost nine. They have also just snapped a seven-game losing streak with their 37-16 Autumn Nations Series win over Italy in Treviso last weekend.

Yet what of Andy Farrell’s Ireland. A week on from their epic 29-20 victory over New Zealand, there may have been a temptation to rest the top guns as a reward for their Herculean efforts of the previous Saturday and roll out the second string for a bit of game time as a thank you for their time this past month in camp.

This is a different Ireland to camps past, however, and though Ireland may have turned in their best performance last Saturday of their three wins against the All Blacks, the way they have reacted to their win since suggests the lessons of past successes have been learned and the desire to avoid of the mid-World Cup cycle boom followed by tournament bust has superceded any thoughts of resting on one’s laurels.

The tone was set in last Saturday’s post-match media briefings when to a man, from head coach Farrell and captain Johnny Sexton to the newer kids on the block like Hugo Keegan, the message for public consumption was clear — this is just the beginning, it must not represent a peak of Ireland’s achievements.

It was a message continued yesterday when Farrell came to the same Aviva Stadium conference room to discuss the team he has selected to face Argentina, with three of the four changes enforced and a forward pack retained en masse from the octet which outmuscled the All Blacks.

That one of those changes sees Joey Carbery start at 10 instead of the injured Sexton, having replaced the captain last Saturday and kicked the three penalties that separated the teams, is in many ways welcome. Carbery has been slowly rebuilding his match fitness and confidence since returning from long-term ankle injury with Munster last February and last Saturday’s bravura kicking display, with the first penalty his opening involvement of the match and the second a monster kick from halfway, indicates he is close to back on track as

Sexton’s heir apparent.

A start against Rugby Championship opposition must be a positive and having a tough as nails pack in front of him and the experience of Conor Murray, in for thigh-injury victim Jamison Gibson-Park, should give Carbery all the assurance he needs to further that comeback in a team playing an attacking style that should suit him.

The other enforced change sees Robbie Henshaw return from a foot injury that has meant he has not yet played this season, and mitigates against the loss to injury of Bundee Aki.

Robert Baloucoune’s inclusion on the right wing comes at the expense of the unfortunate Andrew Conway, who has shown his worth to the Irish cause this month with a hat-trick of tries against Japan and a brilliant defensive effort against New Zealand. Yet Baloucoune deserves his shot following a try-scoring debut in the summer against the USA. The Ulsterman is another whose mindset is compatible with the way Ireland wish to play.

Farrell said yesterday he had had no problem bringing his players back down to earth after the short-lived celebrations of last Saturday night, which included a congratulatory phone call from Rob Kearney’s cousin, also known as US president Joe Biden. After two days’ break, the squad was back to work with heads down and sleeves rolled up, eager to progress and learn from mistakes.

“Look, they are desperate as a group to constantly keep turning the page and keep getting better at what we are trying to achieve,” the head coach said. “It wasn’t all brilliant against the All Blacks so the week has been as honest as the week before when we had a decent performance but that wasn’t perfect against Japan.

“There are plenty of bits that we need to keep pushing to improve on and they’re driving that which is a good thing.”

Those “bits”, he explained, were: “Decision-making, all across the board, in every single department. Certainly set-piece cohesion is about time and feel together, about making sure that we’re all in, connected as one, that’s an absolute constant.

“Our breakdown work, making sure that it’s as aggressive and accurate as it possibly can be, but at the same time, there was once or twice, two or three times within the game where people made poor decisions. So we’re just showing them the examples constantly of how we’re going to keep getting better. We want to be as good as we possibly can be and there’s still plenty of room for that.”

And certainly no expectation of any tail off after a long, hard month in camp.

“A better performance, hopefully, that’s what we’re after. We always want to progress as a squad.

“There’s a few injuries, people get a chance in a big game with a good side that we’ve got picked there so I’m as looking forward to this game as any game that we’ve played.”