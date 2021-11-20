Ireland’s Test record against Argentina is a very mixed bag

Ireland may well have the upper hand in 19 Test matches against Argentina but for home supporters at Aviva Stadium tomorrow, those famous light blue and white hoops and a couple of familiar people inside them represent a brutal reminder of their team’s World Cup shortcomings.

Centres Matias Moroni and Jeronimo De La Fuente, scrum-half Tomas Cubelli, hooker and current captain Julian Montoya, locks Guido Petti and Tomas Lavanini, and No.8 Pablo Matera have all been named in the Pumas starting line-up to face Ireland tomorrow in the final leg of the 2021 Autumn Nations Series.

They, along with Dublin replacement fly-half Nicolas Sanchez were all part of the 23 who lined out in Cardiff six years ago when the Pumas ran roughshod over Joe Schmidt’s injury-hit side to consign the Irish to another World Cup quarter-final exit.

It was an Argentine hand who also dealt the final blow to World Cup hopes in 1999 in Lens, and eight years later in Paris so you can forgive diehard Ireland fans for breaking into a cold sweat every time the Pumas appear on the fixture schedule.

Yet the history of those 19 meetings in which Test caps were awarded paints a different picture and though the side now coached by former player Mario Ledesma arrives in Dublin in the wake of a 37-16 win over Italy in Treviso last weekend, history is very much against Argentina.

The 2015 World Cup quarter-final may have been the most significant match-up of the nations but it remains Los Pumas’ sole victory in the last eight meetings and their record in Dublin is played nine, lost nine. Still, what would Ireland swap for just one knockout win at the most important tournament of all?

Ireland v Argentina — last 10 Tests

November 10, 2018: Ireland 28 Argentina 17, Aviva Stadium

Ireland set a new record of 10 consecutive home wins having led 15-14 at the interval thanks to Kieran Marmion and Bundee Aki tries. Luke McGrath’s third and a conversion and three penalties from Johnny Sexton see Ireland home.

November 25, 2017: Ireland 28 Argentina 19, Aviva Stadium

Joe Schmidt’s side avenges their World Cup exit but are outscored by three tries to two. Johnny Sexton provides assists both times as Jacob Stockdale grabs a double and the fly-half adds two conversions and three penalties to round out the win.

October 18, 2015: Argentina 43 Ireland 20, Cardiff

Disaster strikes at the World Cup as an Ireland side missing Paul O’Connell, Peter O’Mahony and Sexton to injury, and Sean O’Brien to suspension following a costly final pool game win over France the previous week, are swept aside by a rampant Argentine side which scores two tries inside the first quarter and two more in the final dozen minutes.

June 14, 2014: Argentina 17 Ireland 23, in Tucuman

Ireland make it two-from-two on tour as second-half tries from Simon Zebo and Ian Madigan secure the victory after Sexton had scored three first-half penalties to paper over a patchy Ireland performance.

June 7, 2014: Argentina 17 Ireland 29, Resistencia

A first win on Argentine soil gets the summer tour off to an ideal start for a new-look side facing a home side missing its European-based players. Andrew Trimble, Sexton and Chris Henry score the tries.

November 24, 2012: Ireland 46 Argentina 24, Aviva Stadium

Ireland pile on the points for Declan Kidney as Tommy Bowe and Sexton both chip in two scores apiece in a seven-try victory, tarnished only by the concession of two late Argentine tries.

November 28, 2010: Ireland 29 Argentina 9, Aviva Stadium

A then-record win for the Irish in this fixture as Sexton outduels his former Leinster rival Felipe Contepomi, kicking 17 points to back up tries from Stephen Ferris and Gordon D’Arcy.

November 22, 2008: Ireland 17 Argentina 3, Croke Park

A Tommy Bowe try and 12 points from Ronan O’Gara’s are scant consolation for the World Cup defeat 14 months earlier but Ireland overcome a stubborn Pumas side that had kept the scores 3-3 at half-time.

September 30, 2007: Argentina 30 Ireland 15, Paris

Ireland’s World Cup hopes are shattered at Parc des Princes as Eddie O’Sullivan’s men fail to reach the knockout stages, this defeat following an abject 25-3 loss to hosts France as Felipe Contepomi and Juan Martin Hernandez kick 20 points between them, including three drop goals from the latter during the course of the game.

June 2, 2007: Argentina 16 Ireland 0, Velez Sarsfield

O’Sullivan’s team suffers back-to-back defeats on tour having lost the opener 22-20 in Santa Fe. This is a more one-sided affair and three months before the World Cup in France an ominous warning.