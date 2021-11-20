Robbie Henshaw back on the prowl after Lions and ready to tackle Pumas

Not everyone has been washing the British and Irish Lions’ summer tour to South Africa out of their hair.

As sporting occasions go, it was a dud. A soulless ghost of an affair played out in empty stadiums as a country wrestled with a ferocious wave of Covid, the rugby played was all too reflective of the joylessness that enveloped everything and everyone.

The circus that is the disciplinary procedure involving Rassie Erasmus for his infamous video nasty has ensured that the sour taste remains in the mouth, but Robbie Henshaw looks back now with a very different perspective on it all.

The Leinster centre had travelled on the back of a standout year with club and country. Long considered a rare talent, he came closer to reaching his full potential in that campaign than ever before. He was, simply, world-class.

That was franked in the red jersey.

“I was delighted to get three test caps, three starts, so it was probably top of my list if I looked back on the previous season. At the start of last year that would have been at the top of my list in terms of goals.

“I was delighted to get those three test caps and experience. Definitely learned a lot from it and I’ll certainly take it forward into the future in my career. So, it was a great experience and a great group of lads and probably a more

enjoyable tour than the 2017 one.”

The only pity is that Lions head coach Warren Gatland didn’t seek to play with some imagination against a Springbok side that was, ultimately, all too happy to roll up its sleeves and indulge in an arm wrestle.

Henshaw had spent enough time being deployed as something of a midfield battering ram under Joe Schmidt’s more mechanical, but seriously successful, game plan. Watching him play a more considered role for Leinster in those years was to realise there was far more to him.

To think that he could have been skipping the light fandango in a Lions team made of these islands’ best players is to rue an opportunity lost, but he swears that he came back from South Africa with an

enhanced skillset.

“Yeah, my general understanding of the game. It’s definitely improved throughout the years. The game is always evolving. New things coming in every season. It’s great to be in a position that we are adapting and learning on the run so it’s great just a general understanding of being put in a high-pressure situation. Definitely helps you grow as a player.”

We’ll see the proof of that soon enough, when he lines out for Ireland against Argentina in Dublin tomorrow. It will be his first appearance on a field since that third test loss to the Boks in Cape Town in early August.

The foot injury that has sidelined him in the intervening period happened during pre-season training with Leinster: a niggly thing that just needed more time to settle than expected, given Leinster senior coach Stuart Lancaster had flagged the All Blacks game as a likely return date.

A crucial member of the side that claimed a first win over New Zealand for a senior Ireland men’s team back in 2016, Henshaw missed the follow-up victory over the three-time world champions when they came to the Aviva

Stadium three years ago.

Missing another day of days against them wasn’t easy. Like most players, Henshaw finds the nerves harder to contain when stuck with a watching brief but there were moments of release with it, not least when Caelan Doris powered over after the break.

“It was tough not to be involved but, sitting in the stands, it was incredible to watch. It was a memorable day for me, to just see the performance as a whole, the team performance. It was incredible to see us put it up to what is probably the No1 team in the world.

“It was just a special performance, one that was definitely coming. You could see through all the work within the squad that this has been on the horizon for a long time. You could see glimpses of it in the last game of the Six Nations against England. This was a step up on that.

“It was great to be there to watch it.”

Bundee Aki’s unavailability has re-opened the door for him to step back in at centre, but it would have been interesting to see which direction Farrell might have leaned had Henshaw, Garry Ringrose, and the Connacht centre all been fit.

Joe Schmidt rarely had all three on call at the same time and was therefore spared such a conundrum but it’s worth noting that Henshaw was the odd man out when Farrell picked his first team, against Scotland, back in February of last year.

There are still areas within the squad where the coaches need players to step up and fill some gaps but the midfield isn’t one of them and Henshaw’s talk of welcoming this competition has been backed up by his form since that oversight 19 months ago.

Farrell made a point yesterday of proclaiming that those players unable to earn any game time this month should return to their provinces and prove to him that they are worthy of another call-up in the New Year.

That sort of gauntlet holds for those in action here as well. The performance against New Zealand last week has set a high bar for those who played a part seven days ago and for those, like Henshaw, aiming to reach the same heights.

“That is the standard we can produce.

“That is the expectation from us as players whenever we take the field and the

expectation from the wider squad. The staff, the coaches, expect us to play like that every time.

“You can’t play perfectly every time but the last two weeks have been great, we have been really accurate, so I think that can be the focus for us, to put in the same level of performance.

“We want to continue to be accurate, to be disciplined, to not give away too many penalties, to take our chances when they come.”