Andy Farrell's challenge to players not picked: Use club form to show me what you're made of

Andy Farrell has challenged those players who won’t see action with Ireland this month to return to their clubs and show him that they are deserving of their places in the national camp again come the Six Nations.

The Ireland head coach used just 24 players across the first two November games, against Japan and New Zealand, but has made four changes to the XV for this Sunday’s game against Argentina with others being promoted to the bench.

Robert Baloucoune comes in for the first time in this window to earn a second cap on the wing while Robbie Henshaw has recovered from injury to take his place in the midfield in place of Bundee Aki who, it has been confirmed, injured his knee last week.

As for the bench, Tom O’Toole, Craig Casey and Harry Byrne have all been bumped up the roster but that still leaves a whole host of players who will be returning to provincial duties disappointed at the absence of any run.

Five are forwards: Ryan Baird, Gavin Coombes (who spent much of the camp ill), Ultan Dillane, Dave Kilcoyne and Nick Timoney. Another quintet are backs: Ciaran Frawley, James Hume, Jordan Larmour, Stuart McCloskey and Simon Zebo.

Add to that those called in as replacements in recent weeks whether officially or not. Dave Heffernan, Mack Hansen, Jack Carty and Luke McGrath have all spent time with the team. Thomas Ahern and Jamie Osborne have been in situ as ‘development’ players.

All told, that is 16 players, that we know of, who have donned green tracksuits but sat in the stands three weekends in a row and Farrell admits that the conversations with all those players was nothing less than honest.

“They know exactly where they are at. I have had individual conversations with all of them. It is difficult for them, there is no doubt about that. Selection should be difficult and the conversations I have had with all of them, selection is in their own hands, don't let it be a 50-50 (call).

“Go back now to your provinces and let's see what you are made of, see where camp, the training, everything they have picked up (leaves them). Not just from how we play, but how they pick up stuff off each other.

“It will be there for all to see, won't it? in the next couple of months. So, we are interested, like always, how people transfer from camp to club form ASAP and keep that going to want to get back into the room for the Six Nations.”

Joey Carbery and Conor Murray will pilot the team from their half-back slots in the absence of Johnny Sexton and Jamison Gibson-Park and Farrell is more eager to see how this week’s selection goes than he is in dwelling on the All Blacks win.

“Honestly, I’m certainly over it. As coaches and as players we are really pleased with the way the week has gone because we know the type of emotion that is coming our way this weekend because it is their last game of the season and we know what type of battle it is going to be.

“We’ll dust everything off over the next couple of weeks and see where we are with reviews etc but it’s full steam ahead this week.”