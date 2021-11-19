Robert Baloucoune named on the wing as Conor Murray returns to Ireland starting XV

James Ryan will lead Ireland into the final Autumn Nation Series Test of 2021 against Argentina this Sunday after Andy Farrell named a new-look team from the one which defeated New Zealand last Saturday.

Head coach Farrell had already promoted second-row Ryan to the captaincy once regular skipper Johnny Sexton had been ruled out with twisted knee following the epic 29-20 win over the All Blacks and with Jamison Gibson-Park also unable to participate due to a thigh injury, a new half-back pairing of Conor Murray and Joey Carbery came as no surprise when the team to face the Pumas was announced on Friday afternoon.

Murray returns to the Irish number nine jersey for his first start since the 2021 Six Nations final-round victory over England in March having earned his 90th and 91st Ireland caps off the bench in this month’s wins over Japan and New Zealand.

Murray’s Munster rival Craig Casey was the third scrum-half in the squad with Farrell this week also calling in Luke McGrath as additional cover but Casey has the opportunity to win his fourth cap after being named among the replacements. Carbery, who successfully steered Ireland home last Saturday with three late penalties, started the summer Tests against Japan and USA as he continued his return from a long-term ankle injury and will now make his first start in the number 10 jersey against Southern Hemisphere opposition since the first Test against Australia in Brisbane in 2018.

Leinster’s Harry Byrne takes over as fly-half cover from Carbery having made his debut off the bench during the summer victory over the USA.

There are two further changes to the Ireland backline as Farrell stuck to his promise not to take this game lightly against a side which has knocked the Irish out of the 2015 World Cup but has never won in Dublin.

Robbie Henshaw returns to inside centre, replacing Bundee Aki for his first game time of the new season having not played due to a foot injury since starting all three Tests for the British & Irish Lions in South Africa this summer. The other switch comes in the back three where full-back Hugo Keenan and left wing James Lowe are joined by Ulster right wing Robert Baloucoune, who earns his second cap after a try-scoring debut against the USA last July, replacing Andrew Conway.

Ireland can stretch their current unbeaten run to eight Test matches with a victory over the Pumas at Aviva Stadium and Farrell has kept a strong bench, with hooker Dan Sheehan replacing Rob Herring having been a late withdrawal for the New Zealand game and Tom O’Toole is a fresh face as tighthead prop cover for Tadhg Furlong in place of Finlay Bealham.

IRELAND: Hugo Keenan; Robert Baloucoune, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe; Joey Carbery, Conor Murray; Andrew Porter, Ronan Kelleher, Tadgh Furlong; Iain Henderson, James Ryan; Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan.