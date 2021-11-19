Argentina travel to Dublin looking 'to make history'

Argentinian rugby has been decimated by Covid-19.

Travel restrictions caused by the pandemic mean the country’s only Super Rugby side Jaguares to leave the competition.

With the country's ecomony also decimated over the last 12 months, the result has been that all the best Pumas have left their homeland to seek paycheques in Europe.

Jaguares, once a fully professional side, now operate on a part-time basis.

It all paints a pretty bleak picture for the South Americans who are a fervent rugby nation, but one of Argentina’s key figures is still adamant the Pumas will beat Ireland in Dublin on Sunday.

Carlos Ignacio Fernandez Lobbe’s career was perhaps overshadowed by the achievements of his younger brother Juan Martin who established himself as one of the best back-row forwards in the world.

But the older Lobbe was a top-class player himself. He won 65 caps for Argentina while he was also regarded as one of the best forwards in the English Premiership during his time playing for Sale Sharks, Northampton Saints and Bath.

These days he is head coach of Jaguares.

“Never say never to Argentina,” Lobbe told the Irish Examiner.

“When Argentina is hurt, it is more difficult to beat us so I reckon this weekend Ireland will be over the moon after beating the All Blacks. Argentina had a good win in Italy after seven losses."

Lobbe has worked with the country's U20 side so will be familiar with a lot of the side looking to burst the Irish bubble after last week's Aviva heroics.

“I’ve spoken to Mario Ledesma, and I said ‘Your team and you as head coach are here to make history as you did last year against New Zealand.

“This weekend is going to be the first time Argentina beat Ireland in Dublin. We have beaten Ireland in more than one World Cup, but now we’ve got to beat them over there.”

Argentina improved immeasurably on the international circuit when the majority of their best players played for Jaguares. It meant they put a lot of resources into developing players for Test level. Virtually all of Argentina’s top players are now playing club rugby in Europe.

The Pumas have lost narrowly to France and beaten Italy so far this autumn.

“Covid affected everybody and Argentina most of all because we were making progress in Super Rugby,” Lobbe said. “For the last five years, it was great for the country, not only for the players but for all the Argentinian rugby fans who are fanatic supporters.

“We were playing against the best teams in the world every week in Buenos Aires. But we now need to find a new competition to play against the big teams. At the beginning of the year, we played here in South America with the rest of the franchises.

“We played against teams from Brazil and Chile but it’s not the same level. We are trying to find a new competition where we can play at a high level every weekend.

“Most of our top players have left to go to Europe. That’s the reality. There are really good players, here, but the country’s situation isn’t as good as it is in Europe so the players quickly look for contracts overseas instead of developing here first and then going away.

“When we went overseas in my time, we got a degree at home first and then we went overseas to play professional rugby because you never know when your rugby career is going to stop. You must prepare for the following chapter. The coaches are trying to tell the players it’s not just a movie going away. It’s hard being away from your country.

“When you are not playing you cannot go and say hello to your friends. They are not going to take care of you as well as we will at home.

“It’s tough being in Europe. It’s a really good experience when you play in good teams going for trophies. It’s not the same playing for someone like Northampton as it is playing for a side struggling in PROD2 in France.”

Lobbe, 46, would welcome his Jaguares side joining the Irish provinces and taking part in the United Rugby Championship.

“I would love to compete in Europe, but it would cost a lot of money and it would be tough for the players,” he said.

“That competition is more or less most of the year. We’d have to move players from Argentina to Europe. We have played in the Currie Cup. We played in it in 2019 and that was a really good experience for the young kids because they were professional players 24/7 in South Africa.

“It was nine weeks in South Africa, but it was a really good experience. The skill levels and physicality were huge and we were thinking about rugby all the time. That’s the difference in South Africa to Argentina. There are a lot of semi-professional players over here who want to be professionals.

“It’s important to try and find a top-class competition for the Jaguares to play in.”