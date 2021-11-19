Passing baton to new generation but Keith Earls still eyes starting brief

With just 162 minutes of game time of the clock so far this season, Keith Earls is more than ready to swap the Ireland bench for a starting role against Argentina this Sunday.

Despite not starting either game, the Munster back has finished the hugely encouraging victories of the past fortnight over Japan and New Zealand that saw Andy Farrell’s squad confirm their emergence as a force to be reckoned with once again on the Test stage.

It amounts to 23 minutes of action across his 94th and 95th Test caps, and Earls, 34, has enjoyed every one of them in a new-look team bursting with ambition and belief, conscious of the fact the baton is being passed to a younger generation.

He spent much of that time, and his two games for Munster prior to the Test window, filling in at outside centre — but wherever he is required to play, he will be desperate to make the leap back into the starting XV and play an even greater part in the green renaissance when head coach Farrell reveals his team to face the Pumas this afternoon.

“It’s been brilliant,” Earls said of the feelgood factor, both at a personal level and across the squad.

“The style of play we’re playing as well, we’ve worked on that the last couple of months, and it’s great to see it come out the last two weeks, and everything come together.

“I’m just happy to be playing my part, I think the fact of the utility and being able to play in a couple of positions, it’s got me on the bench.

“I’m not giving up on it, I’m going to fight for that starting spot, but when players do get to a certain age, coaches do have to start looking at other people. But I’m certainly not going to just step away from it. After all my injury issues have been sorted out, I want to keep going.”

There could be a much bigger Munster presence in Ireland’s final XV of the year with Earls, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery, Peter O’Mahony, and Tadhg Beirne all potentially in line for promotion from the bench, although Earls explained his willingness to react positively, whatever the selection outcome.

“Every coach has their own philosophy,” he said.

“Steve [Larkham], Johann [van Graan], Graham [Rowntree], and JP [Ferreira] in Munster, it’s completely different.

“That’s the reason we’re professionals, we have to adapt to different styles. You have to trust Andy and the coaches that whoever starts, it’s for a reason.

“He gives you a reason why you’re not starting. There’s no sulking, whether you’re on the bench or what, everyone wants to be part of the squad. We’re well connected.

“Myself and Conor, we’re definitely happy to be in the 23. But we’re still quite competitive, and we want to get back into the starting team. You just have to go from day to day, see how we’re training, and go from there.”