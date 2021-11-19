'I’m unbelievably proud': Humanity of Keith Earls story has touched all corners of game

Keith Earls may have spent more time in television and radio studios of late than on a rugby pitch but no-one in this Ireland squad will be more eager to face Argentina on Sunday.

There has been an outpouring of positivity to the 34-year-old wing’s recently published autobiography and his candour, both in the book and during a round of interviews to promote it, at explaining the mental health struggles he has had to deal with throughout his 16-season career with Munster and the national team.

And now, as Ireland approach the final Test of 2021 and Earls is in line to win cap number 96, he has spoken about the reaction to the book and why its reception from inside Andy Farrell’s camp has epitomised why he believes this is the closest-knit Irish squad in which he has been involved.

The weight had lifted from his shoulders since publication and his willingness to speak further about his own journey through the book promotion, but only in “the last couple of weeks”.

“At the start I was a bit embarrassed about it because of the stigma around it and that’s something which we’re trying to get rid of, the stigma of speaking about it,” Earls admitted. “People have been so nice and... in a way... I suppose it’s a brave thing to do, put your story out there and keep being a professional, trying to be a so-called ‘macho man’ rugby player. But at the end of the day we’re all human as well and that’s what Andy (Farrell) and all of us in here are all about as well: the human side of the rugby player. So, we’re getting to know each other in a deeper level than any squad I’ve ever been involved with.

“It’s probably been over lockdown as well. Andy is massive about getting to know each other off the field but, during lockdown in 2020 when we were in the squad, we couldn’t go anywhere. We were literally locked away for the Autumn Nations Cup and the Six Nations so we were all kind of jumping from each other’s rooms and having coffees, all the boys set up the machines.

“We were in each other’s company 24/7, we weren’t left go home and that’s how we got to build that relationship and then the trust as well on the field and seeing how hard fellas train and what they do off the field in analysis. And the style of play we’re playing now as well, everyone wants to be a part of it which is great.”

Earls said re-adjusting to the day job of professional rugby had not been an issue, despite the increased interest in his story, quite the opposite in fact.

“It hasn’t been too hard really, to be honest with you. Obviously, I’ve looked at a small bit of (the reaction) and I was overwhelmed by a lot of the messages that I got, but it nearly relaxed me and kind of motivated me as well.

It’s amazing the amount of people out there with a similar story. That was the whole point in doing the book as well. So, it’s been an amazing couple of weeks.

‘It’s been very good as well (from fellow) players. We played against Connacht the night after the Late Late Show (interview), even the Connacht lads on the pitch were saying, ‘fair play to you’.

“I’ve spoken to other team-mates as well. I’d know some of our team-mates would have the same issues as well without really bringing it up. I’ve had plenty of conversations with lads but not too many knew about my own struggles... but it’s been a great reaction off them. I’ve got a text off one or two fellas saying they’ve now gone and spoke to someone as well.

“I have massive pride in it. It’s a bit crazy really that it hasn’t really been spoken about... I know mental health and everything is getting better but it’s amazing really. Everyone definitely suffers from something but some fellas are better at getting out of it and understanding it.

“Look, I’m unbelievably proud but it’s weird that it’s had such a massive impact.”

Ireland could also benefit from a relaxed and motivated Earls when the Pumas visit Aviva Stadium on Sunday, just as he has fed off an Irish camp buzzing with confidence after two excellent performances this month and a special victory last Saturday over the All Blacks.

“The training up here has been through the roof. It’s been an unbelievable couple of weeks.

“It would be great to get a start and I suppose put my hand up in the last game going into a massive club scene for a couple of weeks leading into the Six Nations early next year.

“Look, all I can do is keep doing what I’m doing and what’s best for the squad as well.”