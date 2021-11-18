Munster go with youth for South African doubleheader

Jack O’Donoghue will captain the squad on the tour with Academy duo Alex Kendellen and Paddy Patterson both included in the 29 man squad. 
Jack O'Donoghue will captain the Munster squad on their trip to South Africa this weekend

Thu, 18 Nov, 2021 - 13:30
Colm O’Connor

Munster have selected a youthful 29-man squad for their doubleheader of United Rugby Championship fixtures against the Vodacom Bulls and the Emirates Lions in South Africa.

Jack O’Donoghue will captain the squad on the tour with Academy duo Alex Kendellen and Paddy Patterson both included. 

Understandably none of the Irish internationals are named in the selection though provincial chiefs admitted that more players could be added in the coming days. The group flies to Pretoria on Saturday which rules out any players currently with the Irish squad who face Argentina on Sunday afternoon. 

Munster will face the Bulls in Pretoria on Saturday, November 27 (5.45pm Irish time), and the Lions at 3.30pm Irish time on Saturday, December 4, in Johannesburg. The squad will return to Ireland ahead of the Champions Cup opener away to Wasps in Coventry on Sunday, December 12 and a date with Castres a week later.

South African forward Jason Jenkins is not included but the province reported that the former Bulls lock has returned to training today following a thigh injury.

Munster Squad For South Africa Tour: Backs: Neil Cronin, Paddy Patterson, Jack Crowley, Jake Flannery, Ben Healy, Liam Coombes, Dan Goggin, Rory Scannell, Shane Daly, Seán French, Matt Gallagher, Mike Haley.

Forwards: Jeremy Loughman, Liam O’Connor, Josh Wycherley, Diarmuid Barron, Kevin O’Byrne, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer, Keynan Knox, John Ryan, Thomas Ahern, Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley, Chris Cloete, Jack Daly, Alex Kendellen, Jack O’Donoghue (C), Jack O’Sullivan.

