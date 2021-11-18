Ntamack returns to 10 role for All Blacks

Ntamack had featured in the centre for Fabien Galthie's men
France's Romain Ntamack kicks against Georgia

Thu, 18 Nov, 2021 - 11:39

Romain Ntamack returns to the out-half position in the French team named for Saturday's Test with New Zealand

Ntamack had featured in the centre for Fabien Galthie's men in the autumn internationals but reclaims the 10 shirt from Matthieu Jalibert, who drops to the French bench.

France make five changes in all from Sunday's win over Georgia.

Peato Mauvaka starts in the front-row with Francois Cros in the back-row.  Hooker Julien Marchand and flanker Sekou Macalou are injured.

 Paul Willemse comes in at lock for Romain Taofifenua and Toulon winger Gabin Villiere replaces last week's debutant Matthis Lebel.

FRANCE: Melvyn Jaminet; Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou, Jonathan Danty, Gabin Villiere; Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont (capt); Gregory Alldrit, Anthony Jelonch, Francois Cros; Paul Willemse, Cameron Woki; Uini Atonio, Peato Mauvaka, Cyril Baille 

Replacements: Gaetan Barlot, Jean-Baptise Gros, Demba Bamba, Romain Taofifenua, Thibaud Flament, Dylan Cretin, Maxime Lucu, Matthieu Jalibert  

