James Ryan ready to fill leadership void left by absent Johnny Sexton

James Ryan obviously wasn’t thinking ahead to the visit of Argentina to Dublin this week when he praised Johnny Sexton from the rafters at the end of October and made himself a hostage to fortune.

The Leinster lock explained how he had idolised his team-mate growing up, talked him up as a person and as a player, and left no-one in any doubt as to the veteran out-half’s influence on Leinster and on Ireland.

“I’d probably put it to you like this: The difference between when he is there at training and when he’s not is pretty noticeable,” he said.

“When he comes into a training session you know it, you can feel it because of how competitive he is and the edge that he always brings.”

There is no Johnny Sexton in training this week.

A twisted knee and ankle against the All Blacks has vacated his role as No. 10 and as captain with Ryan stepping into the latter. So, James, how do you go about filling that void and maintaining the standards that did for the All Blacks?

“I’m not too interested in giving a lad a bollocking, or whatever else,” he said yesterday. “I’m captain this week but, to be honest, it doesn’t change a whole lot for me.”

This will be Ryan’s fifth time to captain his country.

The first was an 18-7 loss to England a year ago that was worse than the scoreline suggests and, while he admits to having struggled with the extra weight for a bit, it sits easier on his shoulders now.

There is a sense of the modern leader about him, a man of action rather than words. In that, he is typical of the strong, silent type highlighted as the norm in the Leinster dressing room by their English senior coach Stuart Lancaster.

Yet words still matter, on the field and off, and Ryan actually demonstrated his growth as a statesman for this evolving Ireland team when explaining what it is that they might do this week to make up for the loss of their talisman.

“When he’s in it’s absolutely brilliant but when he’s not there as well everyone’s got to step up and we’ve got to find our own voices. We can’t just be relying on him either. Any opportunity you get to play for Ireland, you shouldn’t need extra motivation.”

It’s been sort of lost in the giddiness of that win against New Zealand but Ryan was superb last Saturday, his work rate and lineout presence, in particular, providing a bedrock on which so much else could be achieved.

That sort of thing used to be taken for granted with him but this immovable object was forced onto the retreat earlier this calendar year by badly-timed injuries that impacted his ambitions of making the Lions tour to South Africa.

“It probably wasn’t the easiest season last season. Look, being a player performing at this level, you always have doubts. I have doubts when things are going pretty well for me. If you doubt yourself, you trust yourself, know what I mean?

“You can never be comfortable and happy with the way you are. I don’t think I have ever been complacent but, yeah, this season has been good to me so far. Getting a few knocks takes a while to get your confidence back and build that up.”

He is far from alone in absorbing the ups and downs that come with rugby. Sexton’s replacement on Saturday will be Joey Carbery who has come through an even longer period of inactivity brought on by fitness issues.

The Munster 10 has struggled to rediscover his best form since returning for the province last February but he showed, in Ryan’s words, “real steel” in taking the field against the Kiwis in the last quarter and nailing one of his three penalties from the halfway line.

Performance anxiety was one of the issues identified with the Ireland squad when the review was held into their 2019 World Cup failure. That in turn prompted the introduction of high-performance coach Gary Keegan late last year so nailing these moments is telling.

That players have to deal with issues beyond the boundaries of the four white lines or dressing room goes without saying. They are as human as the rest of us and that was emphasised when Keith Earls opened up publicly about his mental health issues.

The Ireland wing has explained how he had been diagnosed with bipolar 2 disorder, his appearance on the Late Late Show the first that Ryan knew about the issues his team-mate had been dealing with.

“You talk about bravery but having the courage to speak like that so honestly on national TV was pretty inspiring for us. I didn’t think I could think higher of Earlsy already. I was obviously wrong because off the back of that my admiration of him has even grown.”

It’s Ryan’s take that he doesn’t need to be a captain who leads every charge in the Irish squad when there are plenty of players who demonstrate leadership in a million different ways and Earls’ case is part of that.

This collective responsibility will be tested come Sunday with Sexton out, Jamison Gibson-Park ruled unavailable due to a thigh injury, and Andy Farrell certain to add other new faces besides into the mix after the wins against Japan and New Zealand.