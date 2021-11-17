James Ryan: 'I'm not too interested in giving a lad a bollocking, or whatever else'

James Ryan may be stepping into Johnny Sexton’s shoes as Ireland captain this week but the Leinster lock has made no bones about the fact that he won't be following in the exact same footsteps.

Sexton misses out on the Argentina game next Sunday after twisting an ankle and a knee against the All Blacks at the weekend. The fact is that he would have likely been stood down anyway so that Joey Carbery and Harry Byrne could be moved up the chain.

Ryan is an obvious replacement as skipper. He has worn the armband before and is deemed a natural leader but there are eleven years between him and the veteran out-half so it’s only natural that he should offer different characteristics.

“I’m not too interested in giving a lad a bollocking, or whatever else,” said Ryan today. “I’m captain this week but, to be honest, it doesn’t change a whole lot for me.

“I just want to get my own performance right. I think that’s the best way for me to lead. There are plenty of guys there that can drive those things on that side.”

Sexton’s drive is legendary. So too his refusal to suffer fools gladly.

He spoke earlier this month about how his failure to make the Lions tour to South Africa over the summer had allowed him bank a rare and full pre-season at Leinster where he tried to set an example to the younger players.

“I try not to be overbearing,” he said, adding that he is always available for a chat if someone wanted to sit down, while also pointing out that he got far more out of observing people than listening to them in that respect.

Current players have also noted that the intensity levels at training can rise and dip depending on whether the 36-year-old is present so his unavailability against the Pumas will ask different questions of the side now that it is doing without him.

“I suppose how we make it up is everyone else on the team stepping up a little bit,” said Ryan. “That’s why today and tomorrow are very important sessions for us. It’s not even down to us, it’s up to everyone to drive the standards, drive the energy.

“We shouldn’t be relying on Johnny, it’s an Ireland game this week, at home at the Aviva. Hopefully we’ll have a big crowd in. There’s going to be an opportunity as well for other guys coming in so.

“When he’s in it’s absolutely brilliant but when he’s not there as well everyone’s got to step up and we’ve got to find our own voices. We can just be relying on him either, any opportunity you get to play for Ireland, you shouldn’t need extra motivation.”

Sexton’s replacement in the No 10 jersey this weekend is almost guaranteed to be Joey Carbery who came on late against the Kiwis and played a crucial part in the win by kicking three penalties from three attempts.

Though all were critical to the scoreboard and the momentum of the contest, it was his effort from the halfway line which only just dipped over the crossbar that stood out given the difficulty and the galvanizing effect it had on the team and the home fans.

It may also prove to be an especially noteworthy cameo for a man who is still looking to rediscover his best form for club and country after a nightmare period with injury that stretched from late 2019 to February of this year.

“Absolutely,” said Ryan. “He showed real steel getting those three kicks and he came up to us straight away when we had that penalty on halfway and he said, ‘I have the range’.

“That’s what he said straight away... and when a fly-half comes up to you like that it’s a fairly easy decision. I thought he showed real composure and I hope to see him get a bit more game time this week.”