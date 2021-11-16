In Auckland, one proud grandfather was cheering Joey Carbery to succeed

Joe Carbery, watched the action unfold in Auckland, and admitted to having a knot in his stomach when his grandson stepped onto the field and faced up to a penalty in his first taste of the action
In Auckland, one proud grandfather was cheering Joey Carbery to succeed

Ireland's Joey Carbery kicks a penalty from the half-way line. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Tue, 16 Nov, 2021 - 18:25
Colm O’Connor

A half-century of life in New Zealand didn’t diminish one grandfather’s support for Ireland in Saturday’s Autumn International against the All Blacks.

But for Joe Carbery, there was more than national pride at play.

Carbery's grandson - Munster out-half Joey - was introduced off the bench to replace the injured Johnny Sexton and then helped to close out the incredible game at the Aviva Stadium.

Carbery, who has bounced back from a miserable run of injuries, slotted three crucial late penalties – including a monster kick from halfway — to seal the 29-20 win and Ireland's third victory against the All Blacks in the past five years.

Joe Carbery, watched the action unfold in Auckland, and admitted to having a knot in his stomach when young Joey stepped onto the field and faced up to a penalty in his first taste of the action.

"I was hoping he does well,” Carbery told the New Zealand Herald. “It's a mental thing, it comes down to pressure. Even professional golfers miss a three-foot putt. I knew he was perfectly capable of nailing the kick but he's coming back from injury, coming off the bench, and 51,000 people are watching. It was a mixture of excitement and also a worry.

“One of my sisters in Ireland sent me a photo of her head buried in her hands when Joey lined up the kick. 

"Obviously I am delighted to see him doing so well in rugby."

Carbery (the rugby player) was born in Auckland, grew up in Dargaville, and then moved to Ireland when he was 10 along with his parents Joey and Amanda.

His grandfather had made the journey in reverse 50 years ago. 

That time spent in New Zealand has given him a keen eye for the game and he is quick to draw comparisons.

"He (Joey) is a New Zealand first-five. If he reminds me of any player, it's (All Blacks first-five) Richie Mo'unga. Even Gibson-Park brings New Zealand quickness to the game."

And there was something different about this Ireland side last weekend: "It was their calmness and confidence that surprised me. I was afraid they'd resort to kicking the ball away, which is the last thing you'd want to do against the All Blacks."

And as for divided loyalties if the sides meet again?

"Ireland is my mother, New Zealand is my wife, and the mother always comes first. That's the analogy I'd use."

More in this section

Patrick Campbell celebrates scoring the first try 18/9/2021 Cork All-Ireland winner and Clare minor hurler among new faces in Munster Rugby Academy
Ciara Griffin celebrates winning 12/11/2021 Ireland skipper Ciara Griffin to retire from international rugby 
Wales v South Africa - Autumn Internationals - Principality Stadium South Africa make three changes for England as Owen Farrell set to miss out for hosts
Garry Ringrose with Joe Moody 13/11/2021

All Blacks' Irish post mortem: 'The mood and energy has now lifted', says Sam Cane

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up