In Auckland, one proud grandfather was cheering Joey Carbery to succeed

A half-century of life in New Zealand didn’t diminish one grandfather’s support for Ireland in Saturday’s Autumn International against the All Blacks.

But for Joe Carbery, there was more than national pride at play.

Carbery's grandson - Munster out-half Joey - was introduced off the bench to replace the injured Johnny Sexton and then helped to close out the incredible game at the Aviva Stadium.

Carbery, who has bounced back from a miserable run of injuries, slotted three crucial late penalties – including a monster kick from halfway — to seal the 29-20 win and Ireland's third victory against the All Blacks in the past five years.

Joe Carbery, watched the action unfold in Auckland, and admitted to having a knot in his stomach when young Joey stepped onto the field and faced up to a penalty in his first taste of the action.

"I was hoping he does well,” Carbery told the New Zealand Herald. “It's a mental thing, it comes down to pressure. Even professional golfers miss a three-foot putt. I knew he was perfectly capable of nailing the kick but he's coming back from injury, coming off the bench, and 51,000 people are watching. It was a mixture of excitement and also a worry.

“One of my sisters in Ireland sent me a photo of her head buried in her hands when Joey lined up the kick.

"Obviously I am delighted to see him doing so well in rugby."

Carbery (the rugby player) was born in Auckland, grew up in Dargaville, and then moved to Ireland when he was 10 along with his parents Joey and Amanda.

His grandfather had made the journey in reverse 50 years ago.

That time spent in New Zealand has given him a keen eye for the game and he is quick to draw comparisons.

"He (Joey) is a New Zealand first-five. If he reminds me of any player, it's (All Blacks first-five) Richie Mo'unga. Even Gibson-Park brings New Zealand quickness to the game."

And there was something different about this Ireland side last weekend: "It was their calmness and confidence that surprised me. I was afraid they'd resort to kicking the ball away, which is the last thing you'd want to do against the All Blacks."

And as for divided loyalties if the sides meet again?

"Ireland is my mother, New Zealand is my wife, and the mother always comes first. That's the analogy I'd use."