All Blacks' Irish post mortem: 'The mood and energy has now lifted', says Sam Cane

'There was some individual areas in amongst that and some decision making that got brought up in front of the team – it's never easy for individuals for that to happen'
TACKLE TIRED: Ireland's Garry Ringrose evades the clutches of All Black prop Joe Moody. Picture: Bryan Keane, Inpho

Tue, 16 Nov, 2021 - 17:28
Joel Slattery

The video review of the defeat to Ireland was never going to make for comfort viewing for the All Blacks – but the post-mortem's done now and Ian Foster's New Zealand are looking forward to righting the wrongs against France, says skipper Sam Cane.

"The guts of (the review), it was probably obvious, was that we didn't hold onto the ball very well and got smacked behind the gain line. And after that we went away from what we're good at, which is getting over the gain line and putting defences on their back-foot," Cane said.

"It's a hard feeling to describe. Everyone's emotions are a little bit different, there's disappointment, there's frustration, a wee bit of anger but it's all geared around how we got out-played and got it handed to us so we're disappointed with that," Cane told media Tuesday.

"There was some individual areas in amongst that and some decision making that got brought up in front of the team – it's never easy for individuals for that to happen – but if you view it as real moments of growth, and those individuals can get better and us a team in certain areas, then it can be a good springboard for us to put on a performance that we can actually be proud of."

Cane said the tourists are now focused on a big performance in Paris.

"The mood and the energy has really lifted since the review ... we went from there to training this afternoon and trained really well, so the guys are in good spirits now and excited to have an opportunity to put some wrongs right this weekend."

"If you look at our defence, we can be proud of the way we defended but we just need to have that same attitude and intent on attack, so I'd hope the response would be a clinical and a physical one."

"Honestly it's come a long way from the start of the tour to where we are now, I feel like things are really starting to gel for us and some of the things we've been working on are coming right. We'll take a few good things forward."

Added prop Joe Moody: "Watching the review this morning, we're still creating the opportunities, we're just - at that final hurdle - choosing the wrong option and not quite executing. I don't feel like it's a game plan thing."

The All Blacks made 158 tackles in the first half, the most by any tier one side in the last six years, according to Opta.

"It was a very heavy load. We definitely felt it coming out of the game yesterday. It was a tough physical battle, and I guess it's what test matches are all about. The hardest physical part of that game was through the first 10 to 25 minutes where it was really fast and we were forced to defend for long periods of time. It definitely does take it out of you when you have to defend for those long periods of time because you're always moving, having to get off the line, make those tackles, hit the rucks and get out – it gets pretty draining."

