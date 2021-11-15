Andy Farrell needed to tweak things for Argentina regardless of Johnny Sexton loss

Change was inevitable for the visit of Argentina to Dublin this weekend so confirmation that Johnny Sexton faces somewhere between four and six weeks on the sideline shouldn’t seriously compromise Andy Farrell’s immediate plans.

Joey Carbery was always nailed down for a grander role against Los Pumas this Sunday but the twisted knee and ankle suffered by the first-choice out-half will at least move Harry Byrne and the now-recalled Jack Carty up the roster.

Sometimes evolution comes naturally, other times it is mandated.

Carbery made a huge contribution to last Saturday’s 29-20 defeat of New Zealand, his three penalties in that last quarter including one monster from the halfway line. It’s a cameo that he needed given his iffy form since recovering from long-term injury.

Sexton remains the man setting the standards at No.10 but his age and injury profile are well-thumbed pages now and Farrell badly needs to see the likes of Carbery read a bit more between the lines amid the hurly-burly of the test game.

Wholesale alterations, though? There’s a balance required this week.

Go back 12 months and the head coach was lamenting a woeful performance in a 23-10 win against Georgia having made nine personnel switches from the side that started the week before in an 18-7 loss to England in Twickenham.

That was a different time and a different team in many ways but the desire for a consistency in performance has been stated time and again lately and the threat posed by Argentina will likely only add to some sense of restraint.

With Conor Murray and Craig Casey likely slated for game time, there is a knock-on need for some continuity further down a back line which has benefited hugely from Jamison Gibson-Park’s tempo and the platform delivered by a dominant pack.

All the pre-November talk of Ireland’s need for a second playmaker has waned a bit given the input of the Kiwi-born nine, the willingness of the wings to migrate infield and Hugo Keenan’s occasionally devastating contributions.

Ciaran Frawley being handed a cap now would be quite the promotion.

The one problem with Keenan taking so adroitly to the full-back slot is the grey area that is his back-up. Ireland have no shortage of contenders for the wings but Jacob Stockdale, Jordan Lamour and Robbie Henshaw have all had mixed auditions at the back.

Rarely, if ever, can a player have emerged onto the international scene and grabbed a jersey with as much authority as Keenan. It’s a little over a year since his debut and yet he has played all 15 tests since. Only once has he not seen one out.

The anomaly was recorded at Twickenham last November when Stockdale was given the last quarter and claimed the visitors’ only try in an 18-7 defeat that was far more emphatic than the scoreline would suggest.

Exceptional as Keenan is, the coaches need to know that they have a deputy on whom they can rely absolutely and there simply isn’t one right now. That needs to change should Keenan get injured and as eyes turn towards the next World Cup.

The front trio of Andrew Porter, Ronan Kelleher and Tadhg Furlong, as unveiled against the All Blacks, is clearly the way forward but the situation behind them is a knot of options and untangling those will be interesting.

Rob Herring, Cian Healy, Finlay Bealhan and Dave Kilcoyne are all in their 30s while Dan Sheehan and Tom O’Toole have just two caps between them. Sheehan is good enough to push Kelleher but edging Herring for bench duties against Japan was a decent start.

If Farrell could do with one or two of those to make his decisions that bit easier then there is a concurrent need for a Ryan Baird or, at some point, a Thomas Ahern to put together a wedge of club form that demands a run in the second row.

The back row remains the bear pit of the Irish game.

Farrell has been criticised up to very recently for a cautious approach when choosing his squads, but the frame of the team has undergone radical change. The key now is filling in the remaining gaps in the walls while maintaining that winning feeling.