Sexton ruled out for up to six weeks with knee injury

Injury will force Leinster ten out of openign Champions Cup clashes in December
Sexton ruled out for up to six weeks with knee injury

OUT: Jonathan Sexton will miss Ireland's final Autumn international against the Pumas - and most of December.

Mon, 15 Nov, 2021 - 13:23
Tony Leen

CENTURION Johnny Sexton won't make his 102nd Irish cap this weekend, the captain and out half ruled out Monday for the game against Argentina by a twisted knee.

He will be sidelined for 4-6 weeks, an IRFU statement says, which will also rule him out of Leinster's opening round in the European Champions Cup, at home to Bath on December 11 and away to Montpellier the following week. It would also place him in jeopardy for the St Stephen's Day URC game against Munster.

Connacht’s Jack Carty has joined the Ireland squad for the final week of the Autumn Nations Series.

Munster's Gavin Coombes returns to the squad having missed last week through illness. The game against the Pumas is likely to be a sellout with the surge in momentum from Saturday's 29-20 win over the All Blacks. 45,000 tickets are already sold.

IRELAND squad - Backs (19): Bundee Aki (Connacht), Robert Baloucoune (Ulster), Harry Byrne (Leinster), Joey Carbery (Munster), Jack Carty (Connacht), Craig Casey (Munster), Andrew Conway (Munster), Keith Earls (Munster), Ciaran Frawley (Leinster), Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster), James Hume (Ulster), Hugo Keenan (Leinster), Jordan Larmour (Leinster), James Lowe (Leinster), Stuart McCloskey (Ulster), Conor Murray (Munster), Garry Ringrose (Leinster), Simon Zebo (Munster)

Forwards (20): Ryan Baird (Leinster), Finlay Bealham (Connacht), Tadhg Beirne (Munster), Jack Conan (Leinster), Gavin Coombes (Munster), Ultan Dillane (Connacht), Caelan Doris (Leinster), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster), Cian Healy (Leinster),  Iain Henderson (Ulster), Rob Herring (Ulster), Ronan Kelleher (Leinster), Dave Kilcoyne (Munster), Peter O’Mahony (Munster), Tom O’Toole (Ulster), Andrew Porter (Leinster), James Ryan (Leinster), aps Dan Sheehan (Leinster), Nick Timoney (Ulster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster)

More in this section

Andy Farrell with the media ahead of the game 13/11/2021 Andy Farrell admits Ireland have poked the bear ahead of New Zealand tour
Ireland v New Zealand - Autumn Nations Series Ireland vow to stay calm as World Cup starts here
James Ryan wins a line out ball 13/11/2021 For Jack Conan and Ireland, these days are too precious to be neatly packaged away
Ian Foster 13/11/2021

The New Zealand media reaction: 'Losing to Ireland now becoming habitual' as chickens come home to roost

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up