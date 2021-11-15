Sexton ruled out for up to six weeks with knee injury

CENTURION Johnny Sexton won't make his 102nd Irish cap this weekend, the captain and out half ruled out Monday for the game against Argentina by a twisted knee.
He will be sidelined for 4-6 weeks, an IRFU statement says, which will also rule him out of Leinster's opening round in the European Champions Cup, at home to Bath on December 11 and away to Montpellier the following week. It would also place him in jeopardy for the St Stephen's Day URC game against Munster.
Connacht’s Jack Carty has joined the Ireland squad for the final week of the Autumn Nations Series.
Munster's Gavin Coombes returns to the squad having missed last week through illness. The game against the Pumas is likely to be a sellout with the surge in momentum from Saturday's 29-20 win over the All Blacks. 45,000 tickets are already sold.
Bundee Aki (Connacht), Robert Baloucoune (Ulster), Harry Byrne (Leinster), Joey Carbery (Munster), Jack Carty (Connacht), Craig Casey (Munster), Andrew Conway (Munster), Keith Earls (Munster), Ciaran Frawley (Leinster), Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster), James Hume (Ulster), Hugo Keenan (Leinster), Jordan Larmour (Leinster), James Lowe (Leinster), Stuart McCloskey (Ulster), Conor Murray (Munster), Garry Ringrose (Leinster), Simon Zebo (Munster)
Ryan Baird (Leinster), Finlay Bealham (Connacht), Tadhg Beirne (Munster), Jack Conan (Leinster), Gavin Coombes (Munster), Ultan Dillane (Connacht), Caelan Doris (Leinster), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster), Cian Healy (Leinster), Iain Henderson (Ulster), Rob Herring (Ulster), Ronan Kelleher (Leinster), Dave Kilcoyne (Munster), Peter O’Mahony (Munster), Tom O’Toole (Ulster), Andrew Porter (Leinster), James Ryan (Leinster), aps Dan Sheehan (Leinster), Nick Timoney (Ulster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster)