Andy Farrell admits Ireland have poked the bear ahead of New Zealand tour

Ireland are already steeling themselves for an All Blacks backlash next summer when they play a three-test series in New Zealand.

Head coach Andy Farrell put his players on notice after their epic 29-20 victory at a sold-out Aviva Stadium on Saturday ahead of Ireland’s first tour to New Zealand since 2012.

That visit under Declan Kidney saw the All Blacks snatch a dramatic second-test victory in Christchurch thanks to a last-minute Dan Carter drop goal, only for the Irish to suffer a 60-0 defeat a week later in Hamilton.

Ireland’s historic first win over New Zealand in Chicago in 2016 preceded a rematch a fortnight later in Dublin, which the Kiwis won 21-9, while in 2019, 11 months after losing to Joe Schmidt’s side for a second time in two years at Aviva Stadium, a pumped-up All Blacks punished the Irish with a 46-14 World Cup quarter-final hammering in Tokyo.

Asked if Ireland had poked the bear yet again with their victory, Farrell replied: “We definitely have, no doubt about it. History shows, the next time you play against the All Blacks that’s the most difficult. That’s part of our journey, it’s a great one and we want to test ourselves against the best.

“50,000 people being behind us on Saturday, getting the victory against them is all well and good but we know it’s going to be harder down the track.

“The more we’re going to play these guys the better we’re going to get. It’ll be a tough tour, I’ve no doubt they’ll come firing back at us in the first test.

“But it’s about us finding out about ourselves. It’s the place that we want to be.”

Farrell has more immediate targets with Argentina visiting Dublin on Sunday and Ireland seeking an eighth win in a row since February. “We want to finish on a high. It’s our last game, the aim is to be as consistently good as we possibly can be. That’s the hardest thing in any sport, to be consistently at your best,” he said.

“It’s tough, particularly when people are chasing you down. It’s a lot easier to be the underdog. To be the favourite, to keep your feet on the ground. We have to train well this week, make sure we prepare as we have over the last few weeks. It’s going to stand to us.”

Having named the same matchday 23 for the last two games against Japan and New Zealand — although hooker Rob Herring was a late addition on the bench in place of Dan Sheehan — the head coach would not be drawn on whether he will make changes for next weekend and utilise more of his 39-man squad.

“We’ll see. Like I said at the start of the campaign, there might be a balancing act when it comes to peoples’ tanks, with injuries, et cetera. So, we’ll dust ourselves down. It’s an eight-day turnaround, we’ll turn up on Monday evening and see where the land lies.”