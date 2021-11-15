For Jack Conan and Ireland, these days are too precious to be neatly packaged away

Where do you start with a game like Saturday’s? What sort of canvas do you even reach for to capture the moments, the febrile atmosphere and the collective release that this epic theatre provided?

Where better to begin than with the prologue where the All Blacks assembled into their arrow formation and laid the gauntlet down in the form of a haka that was ultimately drowned out by a spontaneous rendition of the Fields?

Disrespectful, some said. Nonsense, said others. More a case of challenge accepted. The more revealing subplot was unwinding in the middle of the Irish line where Jack Conan wore the half-smile of a kid sitting an exam having already seen the test paper.

The Leinster back row was one of eight men in Andy Farrell’s 23 who had never faced the Kiwis at senior level. Every one of them knew that this was about as far removed from their comfort zone as rugby gets and yet there Conan was smirking through the Kapa o Pango.

He has spoken lately about the injection of belief that came with starting three tests for the British and Irish Lions over the summer. Here it was stamped all over his face, and on an individual performance that franked his arrival at rugby’s top tier.

He’s 29 now and there was a concern for a long number of years that we wouldn’t see the best of him. If it wasn’t injury then it was the presence across the Leinster or Ireland dressing-rooms of a Jamie Heaslip or a CJ Stander.

You’d imagine that makes this one all the sweeter. “Yeah, absolutely. I’ve never played the All Blacks and now to be part of a side to beat them in Dublin… What is it, only the third side ever in Irish history to beat them? We spoke about it on Thursday night.

“Johnny (Sexton) said, ‘This is a chance to write your name into Irish history, into rugby history, to be one of the few people that have ever beaten the All Blacks’. Long after all of us hang up the boots, that memory and that legacy will bond us. It’s something when you’re 60 or 70 that you can tell your grandkids about. It’s why we do it.”

The ink had hardly dried on the final scoreline when this was being contextualised and parsed for greater meaning. The glass-half-empty brigade was already pointing to the calendar and reminding us that we are once again seeing an Irish team peak midway through a World Cup cycle.

All that is true. The players and coaches know as much, have accepted this as gospel, but days like these are too precious given everything the world has been through for close to two years now for them to be neatly packaged and just placed in storage.

Players praise supporters with the same unconscious regularity that they hit rucks but there is a pleasing symmetry in the way this Ireland side has begun to hit its straps just as stadiums have opened their arms to the public again.

Is it up to a crowd to lift its team or the other way around? Sometimes the load is shared and this was one of those occasions, the intensity on the field of play feeding a tension in the stands that, in turn, rebounded back down and onto the turf.

Conan’s parents couldn’t make the game but his girlfriend and other mates did. For some of his teammates, these last two games against New Zealand and Japan brought first opportunities to play for Ireland in front of their nearest and dearest.

“They’re the things you miss over the last few years,” said Conan.

It was Sexton who pointed out that, for all the sense of achievement and messages from Joe Biden, no trophies are handed over for beating New Zealand in November. They’ll dine out on this one for years, but not this week.

Sunday’s Argentina game always had the ring of afterthought about it but Andy Farrell has made consistency of excellence and performance a pillar of this team’s journey so the bar can’t be lowered again after this. Not now. Not in the Six Nations.

“People always say, ‘winning makes you soft.’ It does,” said Conan. “Sometimes it can paper over the cracks. You think, ‘oh yeah, we won, we had a great performance’. But, again, we left loads of points out there. Some of our lineout stuff wasn’t great, or we missed bullets and barrels in rucks that we should have got, things like that.

“For us, it’s about not believing the hype. Yeah, we are a good side, but we are not as good as people are saying. I’m sure everyone will be saying how great we are and, yeah, it is fantastic to beat those lads, to give the Irish public that massive day, a huge lift, but we are not as good as people think we are.”