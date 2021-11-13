Jonathan Sexton: This is nice but we need to push on now

Johnny Sexton has been here before. This was his third time to experience that winning feeling against the All Blacks. It’s a good feeling but this one comes with a sense of unfinished business.

That this can’t be… it.

Go back to this month three years ago and Joe Schmidt’s side had taken New Zealand down for the second time in three seasons. Less than a year later and they were having their backsides handed to them by the same opposition in Tokyo.

Ireland have produced a string of exceptional sides in the modern era but none have been able to nail their lines to perfection when it matters most. This lot know that such days will amount to a lot less if they fail to do something special at the next World Cup.

"We've already identified that this is the start of a two-year journey and we've said that,” said Johnny Sexton. “This is the start and it's important that we continually improve. Obviously, this being a peak is no good to anybody.

“There is room for improvement individually. There's room for improvement from that first half, doing things to make sure we take our chances because we could have scored a few tries in the first half that would have counted.

"There's lot of room for improvement. We need to keep our feet on the ground and keep driving this. There's a lot of young guys, very young, a lot younger than me, and they need to realise that this is still a start and we need to keep building.

"The great thing about beating New Zealand is that it gives a lift to the country but you don't win a trophy and you don't have something to show for it, as such. As happy as we are, we need to push on."

Backing this 29-20 win up starts next Sunday when Argentina come to town and continues come the Six Nations, but the opportunity to claim a first ever win in New Zealand will present itself when Andy Farrell’s tour down there next summer.

Not just the one opportunity actually: they will meet three times.

Different story.

“We had 50,000 Irish people here today cheering us on and normally you get to New Zealand with the cold and stuff like that and there won't be that many in the crowd,” the Ireland captain explained.

“It will be a different challenge for us in the summer but that will give us a full barometer of where we're at against New Zealand.

"They're the best team in the world so every time we play them it's a massive battle and, yeah, we've come out with the win but it doesn't happen by accident. We've been building towards this and the most important thing now is that it's a starting point and not the peak.” That the side has progressed this last while under Farrell is obvious. It was evident again in the manner that they stuck to the job at hand here, even when they trailed at the break having dominated the first-half yet failed to claim their just rewards.

Sexton was honest enough to admit that that would have wormed its way into the heads of previous Irish sides but there was enough belief in this vintage to see it through. That they did will only add to that reservoir of certainty and trust going forward.

The 36-year old has been central to all this.

Teammates have spoken about how training standards spike when Sexton takes to the field and his influence on this Irish side was pronounced in all areas here, not least his onrunning conversations with the referee.

“He’s a mouthy c**t,” isn’t he?” said New Zealand’s Dane Coles at one time. It was a remark addressed to referee Luke Pearce who didn’t take kindly to it. Sexton himself was far from perturbed when reminded of the exchange later.

"He has plenty to say all the time. I don't mind that, when you're on the pitch it's heated, it's a battle, and I was trying to speak to the ref. They were taking offence that I was trying to speak to the ref. I wasn't trying to say anything out of line, I don't think.

“I will have a look. It's always something I'm trying to work on: that communication with the ref. We'll see how it went. It maybe boiled over sometimes towards the end of the first-half when I felt we had the ball and we weren't getting rewards for it."