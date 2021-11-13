What did Andy Farrell enjoy most? 'Trusting ourselves to play how we intended to play'

Andy Farrell praised his Ireland players’ ability to be themselves against the best side in the world as he savoured an epic 29-20 win over New Zealand on Saturday night.

The Ireland head coach had tasted a Test victory over the All Blacks as a defence coach with England, Ireland and the British & Irish Lions, but was celebrating his first win over the three-time world champions as the boss, thanks to tries at a raucous, sold-out Aviva Stadium, from James Lowe, Ronan Kelleher and man of the match Caelan Doris.

Captain Johnny Sexton kicked a second-half conversion and a penalty before his replacement Joey Carbery closed out the win with three late penalties to see off a New Zealand fightback.

Asked what his team had done right to secure a third victory over the All Blacks in the last five meetings, Farrell said: “Just being ourselves, doing what we said we'd do and fully understanding how we were going to go about it, and trusting ourselves to play how we intended to play - that's it in a nutshell really.

“I thought we were composed enough to not get distracted along the way and play the game that we wanted to play.

Ireland had dominated the first half in terms of possession and territory but had only Lowe’s 14th-minute try against the country of his birth to show for it and were actually trailing 10-5 at the interval as Beauden Barrett scored a penalty before succumbing to a head injury on 21 minutes before a Codie Taylor try was converted by full-back Jordie Barrett.

That might once have paved the way for an Ireland collapse but this side stuck to its plan, stayed ambitious and kept looking for more scores, rewarded with two tries in the first 10 minutes after the breakthrough Kelleher and Doris.

DELIGHT: Head Coach Andy Farrell

Farrell again praised his side’s ambition and intent.

“It's something that we've done before, not just against the All Black. We've won a game or two like that against them but we've done it to other teams as well. The game is all about creating opportunities and also getting a bit of field position and territory etc.

“We created quite a bit of options, certainly in the first half, did we get the reward for it? It could have been better and we could have been more clinical but the opportunities were being created and it's allowed to keep a hold of the game.”

Ireland have one more game in this Autumn Nation Series, back in the Aviva next Sunday against Argentina as they attempt to win an eighth try in succession. They defeated Italy, Scotland and England in the final rounds of the 2021 Six Nations before a developmental side defeated Japan and the USA during the summer with many frontline players absent through injury, call-ups to the Lions or rest.

The England win, last week’s 60-5 victory over Japan and now this win over the All Blacks represents a trio of statement performances from Farrell’s side after a shaky start to his tenure having succeeded Joe Schmidt after the 2019 World Cup but with the next World Cup less than two years away, the head coach has demanded consistency from his squad now the bar has been set high.

“The toughest thing in sport, certainly at the top level, is being consistent and when you're chasing something down, you've always got a goal in sight and the hardest thing when you keep playing well is to keep getting better and that's why we respect them (New Zealand) so much.

“They've been at the top for so long and everyone sees it as an opportunity to play against the best team in the world and test themselves.

“Time and time again, they keep coming up with the goods so the test for us has been, it's what we've been talking about in the last couple of years, it's the consistency of performance.

“There's been a few good ones and we need to back that up performance with a good one next week.”