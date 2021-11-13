Springboks second half surge sinks Scotland

Autumn international: Scotland 15 South Africa 30

Two tries each, but world champions South Africa's power and precision in an impressive second half proved too much for Gregor Townsend's Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Scotland led at half-time thanks to Stuart Hogg's memorable try. Hogg went over late in the half after a series of offloads before Finn Russell kicked Scotland 10-8 in front.

Makazole Mapimpi had earlier crossed for the Springboks on the left wing.

Russell had a good chance to extend Scotland's lead with the final kick of the half but he was off target with a penalty.

South Africa stepped up a gear after the break and Mapimpi again crossed on the left wing three minutes after the restart. The tourists began to control the game and forced two penalties which Elton Jantjies dispatched.

But Scotland fought back and Hogg crossed again in the 59th minute before Russell missed the kick to leave the hosts trailing 21-15.

Scotland could not make the most of a chance immediately after Hogg's second try and South Africa turned the screw, scoring a string of penalties to wrap up a 30-15 win.

SCOTLAND: Hogg, McLean (Kinghornat 52), Harris, van der Merwe, Russell, Price; Schoeman, McInally, Fagerson, Skinner, Gilchrist, Haining (Watson 52), Ritchie, Fagerson

SOUTH AFRICA: Le Roux, Kriel, Am, de Allende, Mapimpi, Jantjies, Jantjies; Nche (Kitshoff HT), Mbonambi (Marxat HT), Nyakane (Kochat HT), Etzebeth, Mostert, Kolisi, Smith, Vermeulen

