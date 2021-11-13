Covid fears disrupt Ireland build-up for New Zealand

Whether you are a player or coach in the Ireland camp, the prospect of facing New Zealand represents the ultimate test of your abilities to compete at the highest level.

So to do so having faced the sort of disruption Andy Farrell’s squad and staff have experienced in the last 24 hours only increases the challenge of delivering a performance that builds on the progress already made and gives the best side in the world a run for their money at a sell-out Aviva Stadium this afternoon.

Yesterday afternoon’s revelation from the IRFU that a member of the men’s squad was a potential positive Covid case could not have come at a more problematic time for Ireland’s big-match preparations, as defence coach Simon Easterby conceded after a captain’s run that at the stadium that had taken place without two of its number, one the suspected case, the other a potential close contact.

“Yeah, it’s not ideal but it is genuinely one of those things that we know that there is the potential every time we come together as a squad that you know there’s the risk of someone going down and then the risk of spreading Covid when we’re working together so closely,” Easterby said in a press conference that had been scheduled to take place in person at the stadium but was conducted via Microsoft Teams.

“So in fairness to the medical team, they provide us with as much information as they can to make sure that we eradicate as many issues as we can and make sure that we’re not putting ourselves at risk, but it is what it is.

“It is one of those things but it’s not going to be something we’re going to look for as a reason or excuse. We have to make sure that doesn’t affect us over the next 24 hours. As far as I’m concerned, the team trained really well today.

“There was no issues at training and we’re preparing to play the All Blacks in what will hopefully be a brilliant occasion.”

The disruption came also as Ireland were on the crest of a wave having produced their best, most fluid attacking performance under Farrell in his two years at the helm with last Saturday’s 60-5 win over Japan.

In tandem with an excellent victory over England in the final round of the 2021 Six Nations eight months ago, it represents a significant step forward in Ireland’s stated ambition to play the pictures they see in front of them rather than stick to a pre-ordained script as had appeared to be the case under Farrell’s predecessor Joe Schmidt.

Of course, that the script had been masterfu´lly written by Schmidt and delivered such stunning results between 2016 and 2018 in particular meant few complained as Ireland twice beat the All Blacks, and won a three-Test series in Australia and a Test in South Africa, all firsts for the men’s national team, as well as the 2018 Grand Slam.

Captain Johnny Sexton insisted the team had always had the same licence to have a go under their former boss that it now enjoys but the wins over England and Japan point to a definitive change in direction of travel and it is an exciting one.

The question Irish supporters are now asking as kick-off approaches is whether their side will embrace its new outlook against that side of the All Blacks’ quality or revert to the sort of script that defeated them both in Chicago five years ago and Dublin two years later.

That also appears to be a point of conversation within the camp with Sexton this week advocating that victory is all-important while his head coach places as much emphasis on continuing Ireland’s current attacking development and intent.

“Johnny would say that. He likes winning,” Farrell said. “Having said that, we just want to put our game out there. That’s what we should get excited about it.

“Let’s see where we’re at. If you get too distracted about the win, then you’re not going to perform. It’s about how we deal with the moments that are in front of our faces and there will be plenty of them, plenty of ups and downs. We’ll see how far we’ve come.”

With a three-Test series in New Zealand at the end of the season, this is the first of four exacting tests of Ireland’s progress ahead of the 2023 World Cup in France.

Ireland could conceivably lose all four games but if we see that intent to play what they see in front of them allied to the aggression, dynamism, and high tempo displayed by the Irish pack last week, they will be better for the experience. To not attempt to do so having shown the possibilities of such a performance would be a genuine disappointment, even if it ends in defeat.