Ireland's World Cup planning: How to escape the cycle of boom to bust?

And so, here we are, at the midway point.

However long ago you now feel Japan was, France will be here just as fast or as slow.

It’s two years ago as of last week when we crashed out at the usual stage to this afternoon’s visitors, and essentially two years out from that inevitable D-Day we hope doesn’t once again turn into Groundhog Day. Win a certain game on the weekend of October 14-15, 2023, in whichever of Marseilles or St Denis it’s played and it turns out we won this evening, regardless of whether or not we actually did. Four whole years has a tendency of being reduced to, and judged by, one day.

Ronan O’Gara brought that home this past week when he brought himself home and did a round of interviews. “We’re stars at getting it right between [World Cup] cycles,” he said, “but never right on the cycle that matters.” He was talking about the tournament in general but the quarter-final stage in particular.

For a man who took little solace in La Rochelle reaching two major finals last season when they didn’t win any, he refrained from any second-is-nowhere talk when it came to Ireland.

Instead he said that a last-four spot for them would be somewhere — something else in fact — because “we’ve never been there [beyond a quarter-final], so we don’t know what that looks like”.

And so, as much as rugby doesn’t do friendlies, especially when the All Blacks are in town, he’s very mindful in weeks like this that Ireland don’t seem to really do World Cup quarter-finals, or at least perform in them and win them. “If you manage to get a result against New Zealand, then you’re probably looking at a clean sweep and world-ranking points but I don’t think that’s of any interest between World Cups,” he elaborated. “What is interesting would be, who’s the second-choice [number] 10?”

You always have to an eye to the future, in this case October 2023, especially when Ireland learned the hard way in November 2015 what it can be like when you can’t call on Johnny Sexton for that quarter-final.

Mike Ross was one of the few established players fit enough to shuffle on and play Argentina in that quarter-final, just as he’s a veteran of the 2011 campaign as well when O’Gara played in his last of three tournaments.

And he’ll admit, though he was 35 — actually, maybe because he was 35 — and had played in so many big games (Championship deciders, Heineken Cup finals when he and his teammates had walked away with the booty), a World Cup quarter-final was another level of significance, pressure.

“I personally felt the weight of history going into that [2015] match. Because I knew I wasn’t going to get another crack at it and were trying to do something no Irish team had done before. And I was worrying that we were missing key players – Johnny, Paulie, Seán O’Brien, Peter O’Mahony. At times my self-talk would have been negative. ‘It’s a one o’clock kickoff. I don’t like one o’clock kickoffs.’”

Not that such thoughts were necessarily permanent or destructive. Ross wanted, needed, some level of anxiety to perform. A game like Ireland have this evening, for instance, when you have an opponent like they do.

“You’d always be on edge playing a southern hemisphere team because either you were unfamiliar with them or they were very good. You’d especially be on edge against New Zealand because you knew they were going to embarrass you if you didn’t perform to the utmost of your ability. If you’re even off by a fraction, the feckers will put 40 or 50 points on you. In 2012 we pushed them all the way to the end in Christchurch and then the following week we lost 60-0 to them. So I always wanted a bit of fear going into a game against New Zealand. That drove me. I don’t know if lads used the same motivation but for me I’d be thinking, ‘Shit, if I’m even a bit slow here, they’re going to make us look like mugs at home and it’s going to be an awful long afternoon.’”

Against Wales in 2011 they didn’t seem to be on edge enough. They had got the rest of the World Cup right up to that but not the quarter-final itself. “We just took our eye off the ball,” Rory Best has said. “We’d beaten them a lot in the previous years and we just underestimated them.”

Ross concurs. “We wouldn’t have been as worried about Wales the way we would have been about an Argentina or a New Zealand because we were so familiar with them. That was probably the best chance we’ve ever had to go forward to the semi-final. The only person we were down was Jerry Flannery. But they just outfought us and outthought us. We didn’t deliver.”

In 2015 they failed better, just as in 2011 they had failed better than the dismal campaign of 2007. For the second consecutive World Cup, Ireland had topped the group, beating France in as impressive a fashion as Australia had been foiled four years earlier. They didn’t lack fight or focus against Argentina. They just lacked bodies, depth, after being decimated by injuries and a suspension in the fallout of the battle against France.

“You take the likes of Johnny, Paulie, Seán O’Brien, Peter O’Mahony out of a team and it’s like New Zealand losing Dan Carter, Richie McCaw, and Kieran Read: they just wouldn’t be the same team,” says Ross. “So after that Joe decided, ‘I have to have more strength in depth here.’ And he did. We had cover for almost every position in 2018.”

The only thing was while addressing and absorbing a lesson from the 2015 campaign, he couldn’t, or at least didn’t, preempt the harsh lesson that came from the 2019 tournament. Forget about the cavalry or the squad: not even the starters had form or confidence because Schmidt had looked a bit too far ahead. Only a couple of days after Ireland’s exit from the tournament and Schmidt’s own departure from the setup, he would write in a diary that would make his book, “If I could change a few things I would focus less on the RWC and more on what we do well and what we can keep working at. We attempted to taper and then peak for the World Cup but it’s not as simple as that. Even the best players are human beings. We don’t work in straight lines and confidence can be fickle.”

While the only northern hemisphere team to ever win a World Cup — England in 2003 — went about winning every game that year, winning a Grand Slam and going undefeated on a tour of the southern hemisphere, Schmidt took the foot off the gas for early in 2019 after being so heavy on the foot in 2018.

“We didn’t prioritise [the 2019] Six Nations and I think that was a mistake. It doesn’t mean that we didn’t prepare and focus on each game, but we had a longer-term priority and I think it diluted the rhythm that we’d built over the previous five years. Our level of performance slipped as we started to look too far ahead. And we couldn’t just step back onto the pitch and play with the same level of accuracy, cohesion, and confidence.”

And so, the trick is to get it just right — to get it all right. While the bottom line has always remained the same —that Ireland remains the only traditional power that has yet to play in the last four of the sport’s most prestigious competition — there have been many variables and factors.

Every World Cup has ultimately been a disappointment and there have been too many disasters — 2007 most obviously, with 1999 and 2019 not far off it — but some were decent, like 2011 and 2015. While in the aftermath of those two campaigns it’s easy to say Ireland put too much into topping their group, a campaign like 2019 showed what happens if you don’t. By losing to Japan in the group, they effectively were destined to lose — heavily — to New Zealand in the quarter-final.

It’ll likely be the same in 2023 if we don’t beat South Africa in our group (which again includes Scotland) — the runner-up will be pitted in the quarter-final against whichever of New Zealand or France tops Group A (conversely, whoever tops our group plays the runners-up of Group A which will almost certainly be whoever loses that All Blacks-France game that opens the tournament). That there is a two-week break between the South Africa game and the quarter-final, compared to just the seven days Ireland had between France and Argentina in 2015, should help.

So will getting the mood and mindset just right. Gary Keegan has been the team’s performance coach for the past two years, coming off his work with the Dublin five-in-a-row team. In his book, Bernard Brogan has described how the mood on the Dublin team bus on All-Ireland final day would be “deliberately casual”. Ireland have adopted that before too: in his book, Schmidt mentioned how the day before the game Risteárd Cooper came into the team to take off their manager, while Shane Lowry and Joe Canning also mingled with the team later in the day. But the way Brogan credits Gavin and Keegan for creating that sense of calm focus on the biggest day of all was to approach league games like they were All-Irelands. That way All-Irelands came to feel just like league games. Another big game, all part of the process.

That was Schmidt’s takeaway from 2019 too. In a way, as much as he loved and talked about the process too, he became a little too outcome-oriented, or at least overly future-oriented.

“I think there is a danger in becoming too focused on delivering one-off performances at the end of four-year cycles,” he’d write. “It’s more about having a growth mindset on a weekly basis to improve player capability, build team cohesion, and strengthen the squad’s identity… On reflection I don’t believe that you can afford to taper and peak: you have to be building all the time and that is done by training by training, and performance by performance.”

And at this point, that seems to be the view his successor, Andy Farrell, is now taking. Trying to build a squad, develop strength in depth, though he’d like if there was more competition for the number 10 slot. And perform in — win — the next game like they did last week against Japan.

“The first thing you need to compete in a World Cup is a big squad,” says Ross, “because as we learned in 2015 you can prepare perfectly for a World Cup and then lads you had hoped to be there aren’t. Now it’s a balancing act, how you divvy out your game time, because there’s a real financial incentive to finish as high as you can in the Six Nations, especially given what Covid has done where the IRFU have lost millions. If you look at what Andy Farrell is doing, he’s been gradually blooding players along the way. There’s competition for places. In the front row we have two props in [Tadhg] Furlong and [Andrew] Porter at the peak of their powers while Cian Healy might be 34 but is still in the shape of his life and delivering week in, week out.

“The big question he has is will Sexton last to next year? I know he’s rolling back the clock at the moment but there seems to be no one there to put real pressure on him. Maybe Ben Healy in Munster could become that player.

“A lot of it is about timing. Timing your run yet always keeping it ticking along. Andy will know that and have learned that from working with Joe.”

Ross knows well what Farrell can bring, him having been the team’s defensive coach when they won Six Nations championships together in 2014 and 2015.

“Andy is both a man’s man and a leader of men, always has been, and he’s inspiring. A big thing he’d talk to us about was ‘Bounce!’ If you were in a defensive line, you were to be raring to go and be seeing the opposition across from you and you were to be unbelievably excited with wanting to hit them. And he’d have us bouncing.”

Maybe in two years, there’ll be enough bounce to finally get over that quarter-final hurdle. But before all that there’s a big enough obstacle to overcome today. Just keep building, session by session, performance by performance, and see where the bounce it gives you might land.