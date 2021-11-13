Simon Easterby prepares defence as All Blacks run with Beaudie

Simon Easterby has the least enviable job in rugby this weekend as the defence coach of the side facing New Zealand.

The number one team on the planet are the scorers of a Test-record 675 points in this calendar year, a mark the All Blacks reached with a 49-7 hammering of Italy in Rome last weekend when Crusaders number 10 Richie Mo’unga was pulling the strings and his positional rival Beauden Barrett was having a well-earned weekend off having earned his 100th cap with two tries in a 54-16 walloping of Wales in Cardiff seven days previously.

The All Blacks have averaged 34 points per game against Tier One opponents since Ian Foster succeeded Steve Hansen as head coach after the 2019 World Cup and it was Foster who had to choose between Barrett and Mo’unga, the fly-half who picked Ireland apart in the quarter-finals of that tournament in Japan, spearheading a 46-14 win over Joe Schmidt’s side as Barrett started at full-back.

The question of who starts which game as the ringmaster in chief is the stuff of coaching dreams and of nightmares for defence coaches like Easterby.

Of course, the likelihood is that with Mo’unga named on the bench at Aviva Stadium this afternoon, both men will have an influence on proceedings unless Ireland are quick out of the blocks and set the terms of engagement as head coach Andy Farrell and captain and fly-half Johnny Sexton see fit.

Yet Easterby must plan for the alternative scenarios and with Barrett starting, he yesterday outlined the threats the 30-year-old Blues star poses.

“He’s electric. Off the mark, he has the ability to challenge the gainline but also the ability to put the ball through on the boot, to shift it. He has a multi-faceted game, which either 10 in that position doesn’t really weaken them very much.

“He’s a fabulous player, one that any player in that position would strive to emulate someone like that who has the ability to play many different ways.

“He does pose threats to the line in his passing game but also in his kicking game. That’s the challenge for us, that we limit the number of opportunities that he has and make sure that if we’re trying to get to him that it doesn’t mean to say that other players have the freedom to play when he’s under pressure because they have so much more to their game than Beauden Barrett and yet he can be such a talisman for them as he showed against Wales a couple of weeks ago.”

Sexton compared and contrasted his opposite numbers this week in a game that will see both he and Barrett win their 101st Test cap for their countries. Of Mo’unga, the Irish skipper said: “He’s a different type of runner to Beauden Barrett but he’s very effective as well.

“I’ve seen him make a lot of line breaks. You know, just when you think you have him, he slips through and he’s gone.

“And he’s improved so much over the years. I remember playing against him in 2017 on the Lions Tour against Crusaders and he was a good player, but the difference I’ve seen in him over the last couple of years is amazing.

“He’s really come into his own, he’s made that shirt his own — I know they rotate a bit — but he’s very impressive when he’s had the chance.

Barrett, however, has the benefit of experience, 70 more Test caps of experience despite being only three years Mo’unga’s senior.

“He’s an outstanding player,” Sexton said of today’s All Black number 10, “whether he plays at 10 or 15 he brings his strengths to the game.

“He’s just a freak of a runner and he has a lot of skills with it: a great kicking game and those kick passes that he can do, chipping it to himself or for others.

“He is a strong guy, he can go to the line well and he can pick a pass. He has it all really.”

Foster, of course, had the final say.

“I’ve got two quality 10s and we’re running with Beauden. That’s about as simple as I can say it,” Foster said on Thursday.

“I’m really happy with the both of them and in a messy game Richie showed some great touches last week, showed what a quality footballer he is, but like I’ve said all along, no qualms with either of them.

“We just feel that right now, for what we want to do early, Beaudie is the one.”

With two 10s at his disposal of such talent you sense the All Blacks head coach will not have lost sleep over making the call.