Ireland v New Zealand: Player-by-player guide to Aviva Stadium clash

NEW ZEALAND: PLAYER PROFILES

15 Jordie Barrett (Age 24. Tries 16. Tests 34).

It takes a special player to go from Test novice to world No. 1 in next to no time. A towering figure in every sense, he has made a more immediate impact than any New Zealand full back since the meteoric Anglo-Irishman John Gallagher in the late 80s. And he rarely misses off the tee.

14 Will Jordan. (Age 23. Tries 16. Tests 11).

The latest member of a brand new squadron of wings who specialise in scoring tries for fun. Leads the way in that respect and one more on Saturday will match Joe Rokocoko’s blistering start of 17 in his first 12 Tests. Electrifying pass, all-round footballing skills as Wales found to their cost.

13 Rieko Ioane. (Age 24. Tries 30. Tests 45).

Has scored against just about everyone except Ireland but then this is only his second attempt. The first, three years ago, coincided with a historic win and something rarer still, a blank All Black try sheet. Starts in the position where he finished in the shredding of Wales a fortnight ago.

12 Anton Lienert-Brown (Age 26. Tries 12. Tests 55).

The midfield rock, or second-five in Kiwi parlance, around whom the whole lock-and-key defensive operation revolves. That Wales and Italy managed one try between them on successive Saturdays underlines his importance, a double-barrelled presence never slow to give any threat both barrels.

11 Sevu Reece (Age 24. Tries 13. Tests 16).

Yet another example of New Zealand’s embarrassment of riches on the finishing front. Good enough to shift Ioane from the touchline to outside centre and gets the nod over another wing specialist in George Bridge. A place in the starting All Blacks XV is an achievement in itself.

10 Beauden Barrett (Age 30. Tries 39. Tests 100).

While Dan Carter remains the supreme fly-half of the professional era, nobody has given him a more serious run for his money than the eldest of the fraternal Barrett trio. Continues to do so despite being superseded in front of goal by Jordie and has an uncanny knack of sniffing out intercept tries, as Wales discovered.

9 TJ Perenara (Age 29. Tries 16. Tests 77).

Leads the Haka and somehow manages to crank up the passion for the ensuing 80 minutes, which takes some doing. Watching him in full cry is to see a terrific scrum half and realise how good Aaron Smith must be to have kept TJ on the bench for the last seven years or so.

1 Joe Moody (Age 30. Tries 5. Tests 55).

A World Cup winner at Twickenham in 2015, his Irish experiences put him in a rare breed of All Black. At the sharp end of that 40-point shellacking in Chicago five years ago, he was there a fortnight later in Dublin to ensure normal service resumed in the shape of a 21-9 win.

2 Codie Taylor (Age 30. Tries 14. Tests 65).

One half of surely the longest-running, most dynamic hooking rivalry of the professional era. Between them he and Dane Coles have racked up 143 Tests and 34 tries. While Taylor blasts away towards one more World Cup, Coles at 34 may be running out of time, not that anyone will dare bet against him.

3 Nepo Laulala (Age 30. Tries 0. Tests 38).

Tighthead props aren’t supposed to score tries but this one will probably still be kicking himself at letting one slip through his buttered fingers from a range of inches against Wales. Sent to the bin with the Cardiff crowd howling for a red card as only they can, he’ll settle for something less eventful on Saturday.

4 Brodie Retallick. (Age 30. Tries 6. Tests 90).

Rapidly climbing all the way back to his stratospheric peak before being waylaid by injury. Announced himself on the world stage in Auckland nine years ago by beating Ireland three times in three weeks and rapidly took up residence in a place lofty enough to look down on every other second-row forward, literally and figuratively.

5 Sam Whitelock (Age 33. Tries 6. Tests 130).

Will climb above Ronan O’Gara and move ever higher on the all-time list of most capped players, a fitting reward for his endurance. His longevity shows no sign of coming to an end any time soon.

6 Ethan Blackadder (Age 26. Tries 0. Tests 8).

A formidable chip off the old block. His dad, Todd, captained the All Blacks briefly after France knocked them out of the 1999 World Cup, then coached Edinburgh and Bath. At his current rate of progress, Blackadder, junior, is already within striking distance of overtaking the old man’s tally of 12 Tests.

7 Dalton Papali’i (Age 24. Tries 5. Tests 11).

Hailed by none other than ex-captain Sean Fitzpatrick as the next All Black back row superstar, a fiercely competitive category featuring, among others, all-time greats like Michael Jones and Zinzan Brooke. The new openside is so good that he keeps someone of Sam Cane’s renowned calibre out of the team.

8 Ardie Savea (Age 28. Tries 14. Tests 57).

The younger brother of Julian Savea has now raised their joint Test try tally to 60 with ample power to add. Played most of his rugby on the side of the scrum, appearing there as the solitary try-scorer in the team outplayed by England in the World Cup semi-final. Has really come into his own since switching to No. 8.

The Bench:

Dane Coles (Age 34. Tries 20. Tests 78); Karl Tu’inukuafe (Age 24. Tries 1. Tests 24); Tyrel Lomax (Age 25. Tries 0. Tests 13); Tupou Vaa’i (Age 21. Tries 3. Tests 10); Akila Ioane (Age 26. Tries 0. Tests 11); Finlay Christie (Age 26. Tries 1. Tests 5); Richie Mo’unga (Age 27. Tries 8. Tests 30); David Ha vili (Age 28. Tries 7. Tests 13).

IRELAND: PLAYER PROFILES

15 Hugo Keenan (Age 25. Tries 5. Tests 14).

Another of the new breed of wing-full backs comfortable at the highest level anywhere in the back three. Safe beneath the high ball, a swift and elusive strike runner he knows that this is the ultimate test in every respect.

14 Andrew Conway (Age 30. Tries 13. Tests 27).

Provides gloriously reassuring proof that not every wing has to be built on monstrous lines as a pre-requisite for Test rugby. As well as a wide range of acrobatic skills, Munster’s sole starter has also proved himself as good as anyone in the hazardous skill of taking the ball at altitude.

13 Garry Ringrose (Age 26. Tries 10. Tests 35).

How the Lions missed his treasure trove of midfield craft in South Africa last summer. He will have to delve deep into it Saturday afternoon if Ireland are to achieve the unique double of successive home wins over opponents who rarely lose more than once in the same place.

12 Bundee Aki (Age 31. Tries 6. Tests 32).

Ready to bust the proverbial gut in defence of his 100% record against the All Blacks: Played 1, Won 1. Missed the quarter-final thumping at the last World Cup because of a three-match ban after his red card against Samoa. Needs to go the distance on Saturday, with Robbie Henshaw close to returning from injury.

11 James Lowe (Age 29. Tries 2. Tests 7).

Initial exposure at international level having raised questions over his defensive ability, he’s now given a shot at his compatriots at the expense of the evergreen Keith Earls. Expect to see him redeployed at times in midfield as Josh Adams has been for Wales.

10 Johnny Sexton (Age 36. Tries 15. Tests 100).

Generations of British and Irish players go through their entire careers without beating New Zealand. Ireland’s ageless ringmaster has done it three times, in Chicago, Wellington, for the Lions, and Dublin and if he fails to make it four, it won’t be for any lack of a Roy Keane-like mental fortitude.

9 Jamison Gibson-Park (Age 29. Tries 1. Tests 11).

His selection does nothing to ease fears that after such a long reign, Conor Murray’s days as first choice are numbered. The Leinster scrum-half, picked to provide a livelier, more innovative option, will be primed for the greatest challenge of all.

1 Andrew Porter (Age 25. Tries 1. Tests 38).

Very, very few have been able to hold their own on either side of the scrum. Jason Leonard is the only name that springs to mind. Another Test centurion, Gethin Jenkins, tried moving from loosehead to tighthead with little success. Porter’s doing it the other way round.

2 Ronan Kelleher (Age 23. Tries 5. Tests 14).

His career keeps moving up on a steep curve, no doubt spurred by his selection for the Lions training camp in Jersey last summer. Now that he’s displaced Rob Herring as the starting hooker, Ireland clearly see him as the long-term successor to Rory Best.

3 Tadhg Furling (Age 29 on Sunday. Tries 5. Tests 50).

Like Sexton, he’s already beaten the All Blacks on both sides of the Atlantic and in New Zealand as a Lion. So Europe’s supreme tighthead certainly won’t be short of self-belief given his track record of knowing what it takes to beat the world’s No. 1 team.

4 Iain Henderson (Age 29. Tries 5. Tests 64).

His selection ahead of Tadhg Beirne is a nod to the Ulsterman’s greater physicality in scrum and lineout. Short-changed by the Lions in the summer, Henderson won’t be lacking any motivation to convince Andy Farrell that he’s back to stay.

5 James Ryan (Age 25. Tries 3. Tests 38).

Another tight forward with plenty to prove after being left no option but to watch the grim Lions’ series from a distance. Fit and firing again after the first injury setbacks of his career, Saturday requires a performance as big as the occasion.

6 Caelan Doris (Age 23. Tries 0. Tests 10).

After tangling with the Junior All Blacks, now it’s the real thing. If ever a player is overdue a fair wind and clear run, it’s the ball-carrying powerhouse from Ballina after a debut season hit by concussion issues. All set for the biggest day of his rugby life hitherto.

7 Josh van der Flier (Age 28. Tries 3. Tests 33).

Knows what it takes to beat the best. Came off the bench after 25 minutes in Chicago for an injured Jordi Murphy and went the full 80 during the home win at The Aviva two years later. More recently, one of those on the receiving end of the 46-14 World Cup thrashing two years ago.

8 Jack Conan (Age 29. Tries 7. Tests 21).

Broke out on his own during the summer to prove himself not just any old international No. 8 but the best in Britain and Ireland. After going so close as the Lions starting No. 8 throughout the series against the Springboks, now comes a golden chance to push onwards and upwards against the best in the business.

The bench:

Rob Herring (Age 31. Tries 1. Tests 22); Cian Healy (Age 34. Tries 8. Tests 110); Finlay Bealham (Age 30. Tries 2. Tests 17); Tadhg Beirne (Age 29. Tries 5. Tests 23); Peter O’Mahony (Age 32. Tries 2. Tests 77); Conor Murray (Age 32. Tries 14. Tests 90); Joey Carbery (Age 25. Tries 1. Tests 26); Keith Earls (Age 34. Tries 34. Tests 94). (Figures exclude Tests for the Lions).