Aviva Stadium makeover: How a team of 100 worked through the night to prepare for Ireland v NZ

A view of the Aviva Stadium being changed after Thursday night's Ireland vs Portugal soccer game, in preparation for Saturday afternoon's Ireland vs New Zealand All Blacks rugby game. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Fri, 12 Nov, 2021 - 17:35
Colm O’Connor

The Republic of Ireland soccer squad were still in the dressing rooms when another crack Irish team took to the Aviva Stadium pitch on Thursday night.

Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Within minutes of the final whistle of the World Cup qualifier draw with Portugal, a small army of ground staff were deployed to commence preparations for Saturday’s Autumn international between Ireland and the All Blacks.

Pictures: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Aviva Stadium Director Martin Murphy explained that approximately 100 people worked throughout Thursday night - and late into Friday afternoon - in an effort to complete the makeover.

He said: “It is very challenging turning around the stadium after a full house in such a short space of time. 

“It was a massive undertaking by both our ground staff and our cleaning staff who worked through the night.

“Time is your biggest enemy in an undertaking like this. The most important thing is to have a solid plan in place and then work off that.” 

Head groundskeeper Majella Smyth oversaw a series of operations on the field. 

Murphy continued: “The goalposts were removed, the lines were all washed off, the rugby posts were then inserted, and the padding placed around those. 

“Would you believe that the grass was cut again? All of that had to be done before 2pm on Friday ahead of the captain’s run.” 

While all of that was ongoing at pitch level, busy cleaners worked their way through the sections and levels in another perfectly choreographed operation.

“A cleaning event of this magnitude is complex at the best of times but Covid adds another layer of complexity especially in terms of the toilets and the changing rooms,” said Murphy.

“It is hugely labour-intensive and heavy on manpower. Even as I speak this afternoon the cleaning operation is still ongoing.” 

Despite the stress and headaches that come with such a hectic transformation, Murphy wouldn’t want it any other way given the impact of Covid restrictions on his place of work since March of last year.

“It was great to see a full house on Thursday night for the soccer international. 

“It has been a long and challenging 20 months without big crowds. 

“We’ve had lots of great games in the stadium during that time but to again see how the crowd impacts on the team playing... it is just amazing.”

Ronán Kelleher with national scrum coach John Fogarty during the Ireland captain's run at the Aviva Stadium on Friday. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
Ronán Kelleher with national scrum coach John Fogarty during the Ireland captain's run at the Aviva Stadium on Friday. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Philip Browne 19/7/2019

IRFU warns financial situation still delicate as another deficit recorded

