‘Cohesiveness of our group is everything at the weekend’

FARRELL BACKS COHESION OVER CHANGE

Ireland boss Andy Farrell has been working with a squad of 39 players for more than a fortnight now but has opted to stick with the same 23 players who combined to hammer Japan 60-5 last Saturday in Dublin.

It may not please the fringe players looking to make the most of their opportunities two years out from the 2023 World Cup in France but given the nature of this international window, coming so early in the season with just five rounds of the United Rugby Championship in the books and prior to any high-intensity rounds of European club rugby, Farrell has understandably opted for continuity as he prepares to take on the best team in the world.

The win over Japan will have shaken the ring-rustiness out of his players ahead of this tough assignment on home soil and Ireland will need every one of their number playing at their highest levels if Farrell is to secure his first win as a head coach over the All Blacks having beaten them in Test matches as a defence coach with England, Ireland (twice), and the British & Irish Lions.

“We all know the limited time that we’ve had together so the cohesiveness of our group is absolutely everything at the weekend. We were pretty cohesive last week against Japan so we roll on with a pretty similar side.”

HENDERSON STARTS, BEIRNE BENCHED

The single change to the starting line-up which played so well against Japan for the first 50 minutes at the Aviva last weekend comes in the second row where Iain Henderson comes off the bench to partner James Ryan as Tadhg Beirne loses out and reverts to the replacements.

It is a change that sees Beirne, a Test starter as a blindside flanker for the Lions in South Africa last summer, lose out to a heavier, more experienced and more orthodox lock in Henderson, who is set to win his 65th cap tomorrow afternoon.

Farrell described the switch as a horses for courses decision.

"We thought last week that Tadhg was better suited to the Japan game and we feel that at the start of this game, Iain is better suited to start this game.

"100%, Tadhg played really well last week, he will come on in whatever position it is and finish the game really well for us."

MURRAY MUST SETTLE FOR BENCH ROLE

Jamison Gibson-Park will go toe-to-toe with former Hurricanes squad-mate TJ Perenara after keeping the number nine jersey for Ireland on the back of an excellent performance in the big win over Japan last Saturday.

It means Conor Murray must be content with an extended role on the replacements’ bench for a second game in succession having won his 90th Ireland cap as a second-half substitute as conditions worsened in the Dublin rain six days ago.

Gibson-Park, who has won 11 caps in the 13 months since becoming eligible for Irish selection under World Rugby’s residency rules, was sharp, creative and kept the tempo high courtesy of quick ruck ball from Ireland last weekend and Farrell said: "We thought Jamison played really well and deserves another shot at starting. As I said last week, he's more comfortable in his own skin at this level now and his maturity and leadership has gone through the roof at this level.

"I thought he had an excellent game last week, so he gets a chance again."

BARRETT STARTS AT 10 FOR NZ

Beauden Barrett will start at fly-half for New Zealand, beating Crusaders No.10 Richie Mo’unga to selection for the jersey.

Barrett, 30, has revived his career as a first five-eighth thanks to a spell playing in Japan earlier this year and has returned to New Zealand and the Blues renewed as an out-half having often been utilised as a full-back in tandem with Mo’unga at 10, as they lined up when beaten Ireland 46-14 in the 2019 World Cup quarter-final.

Barrett earned his 100th All Blacks cap against Wales two weeks ago when he scored two tries, both intercepts that book-ended a 56-15 victory in Cardiff and Mo’unga must settle for a place among the replacements having played 80 minutes of last weekend’s 49-7 win over Italy in Rome.

Head coach Ian Foster has paired Barrett with scrum-half TJ Perenara, and selected a centre partnership of Anton Lienert-Brown and Rieko Ioane while there is a lightning-fast back three of wings Sevu Reece and Will Jordan, and full-back Jordie Barrett.

Codie Taylor starts at hooker with Dane Coles his replacement with props Joe Moody and Nepo Laulala, Sam Whitelock captains the side from the second row alongside familiar partner Brodie Retallick, while the back row features Ethan Blackadder at blindside, Dalton Papalii on the openside and Ardie Savea at No.8.

Finlay Christie is named as back-up scrum-half having come through return to play protocols, meaning no place in the matchday squad for Aaron Smith, who joined the tour party as injury cover having stayed at home for the birth of his child. Exciting, powerhouse centre David Havili is named as the outside back replacement.

IRISH KIWIS DON’T BOTHER FOSTER

In Gibson-Park, Bundee Aki and James Lowe, Ireland have three New Zealand-born players in their starting line-up to face the country of their birth but All Blacks head coach Foster last night dismissed their birthplaces as “almost irrelevant”.

“I guess they are Kiwis in one sense, but they're Irish now. I don't really want to talk too much about the opposition.

“They are three people who have made a decision, they play for Ireland and what will be and what could have been is almost irrelevant.

“Nowadays the rules are the rules and those three, like a number of others, have made decisions, and they've made a decision to be Irish. So there's not much point speculating about whether they would have been good enough to make it in New Zealand or not. I don't really want to spend any time on that because they are the ones that made the call.”