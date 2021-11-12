Andy Farrell says Ireland aspire to be like 'outstandingly good' All Blacks 

Simon Lewis

After the excitement of Ireland’s first-half performance against Japan comes the reality that tomorrow’s visit of the All Blacks will require the delivery of at the very least the same over the full 80 minutes.

Andy Farrell was happy to remind all concerned of that yesterday as he named the same matchday squad of 23 and a starting line-up within it that shows just one change from the XV which tore into the Brave Blossoms last Saturday and opened up a 36-0 lead in the first 50 minutes before the bench started to empty and the rain began to fall on Aviva Stadium.

The need for continuity, the head coach argued, was essential if Ireland are to do themselves justice against the newly-reinstalled number one in the world rankings and atone for the 46-14 World Cup quarter-final defeat in Tokyo 25 months ago when the sides last met.

As far as Farrell is concerned, the praise that New Zealand rugby, its past and present, garners throughout the world is justified and the dangers they pose acutely real. A world record tally of 675 Test points in the calendar year to date provides the statistical evidence of that, as do the 34 points per game they have averaged against Tier-One opposition since that 2019 World Cup. Yet if this Ireland team is to have a realistic shot at turning them over in Dublin tomorrow, then the approach has to be focused inward, on themselves.

With seven players set to face the All Blacks for the first time at Test level, the aura surrounding the visitors could be a destabilising factor in that policy but Farrell yesterday said: “It is a privilege to be involved in a week like this but at the same time we drive our own standards, we drive our own cohesive standards together so that it's going to let us put our own best foot forward and take our own game to them.

"And that's the same in any game. We shouldn't overplay how outstandingly good they are because we want to aspire to be like them, you know? We want to catch them up.

"We want to go out there and be calm and controlled and as clinical as they are, and that's what we aspire to do and we'll go about our business.”

The only change made by Farrell comes in the second row, where he has replaced a Test Lion blindside flanker in Tadhg Beirne with two-time Lions tourist and more orthodox lock Iain Henderson. It appears to signal a preference for more ballast and lineout leadership alongside James Ryan in the row at the expense of athleticism in a head-to-head with New Zealand’s established kingpins Brodie Retallick and captain Sam Whitelock.

Yet while Beirne must be content with a place on the bench, his head coach does not believe the move sacrifices the requirement for mobility, dynamism, and abrasiveness that characterised the starting pack’s exciting performance last weekend, while also showing the wider squad that selection is not a closed shop on the basis of one performance.

"Well, the pack that played together last weekend hasn't really played together before. I suppose it's the start (of their journey), I would have thought, but there are other guys that are looking at that pack and saying, 'I deserve to be in that', so they know the type of game that we're after playing and I suppose there are another five, six, seven lads on the edge of that pack that's going to back themselves to add to it as well.

"So I think it's a continuing journey, and that's how it should be.”

With a backline unchanged from the group that provided eight of those nine tries against Japan, including a hat-trick for Andrew Conway, Farrell has rewarded stellar form, not least at scrum-half where Jamison Gibson-Park retains the number nine jersey ahead of the more experienced Conor Murray, whose 90th Ireland cap last weekend came off the bench.

Gibson-Park, one of three New Zealand-born players who qualified for Ireland under World Rugby’s residency rules, is one of four players in the Irish backline set to face the All Blacks in a Test for the first time, including the back-three trio of fellow Kiwi Lowe, opposite wing Conway, and full-back Hugo Keenan.

Robbie Henshaw has not recovered sufficiently from the foot injury that kept him out of last week’s win to upset the centre pairing of Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose.

They will be a team brimming with confidence and excited about facing the best in the world rather awestruck and fearful, Farrell agreed.

“Why would you not? We get to play them four times (this season, with a three-Test series in New Zealand next summer) and this is the first one and this is the place to be: Saturday afternoon at the Aviva. If you’re an Irish rugby player, this is the place to be. It’s an opportunity. Go and give it your best shot.”