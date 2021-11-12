James Ryan: 'If you switch off  for a split-second, that's all they need'

The first time is always the sweetest. Chicago five years ago is no exception.

Ireland had come up short 29 times against the All Blacks before that day in Soldier Field. One draw had been the sum return for all that huff and puff so the 40-29 victory on the shores of Lake Michigan can’t ever be watered down.

The follow-up win two years ago was special in its own right, not least in the fact that it marked the first time in 20 years that the Kiwis had been held both tryless and to single digits in terms of points scored.

That latter game couldn’t help but come to mind yesterday when Andy Farrell spoke about how losing just one moment against the three-time champions could get you “burned”. To avoid the most aggressive of the flames for 80-plus minutes was remarkable.

James Ryan was part of that 16-9 win in Dublin three years ago, one which prompted all sorts of praise from opponents and the Kiwi media who lunged for words such as “unbreakable” and “resolute” when summing it all up.

Same again so, lads.

“We can't miss a moment, that's the mantra that we've touched on the last few weeks,” said Ryan last night. “That comes in everything: our attack, our defence, our energy. Our bench is massive this week, how we make each other feel. How we make the guys next to us feel is huge.

“If you switch off with your body language, or mentally for a split-second, that's all they need to get into the game. So yeah, we've got to be as connected and as focused for the full 80 minutes as we probably have needed to be up to this point as a group.”

As one Kiwi writer put it so eloquently after that 2018 game, it ultimately amounted to “diddly-pooh” come the World Cup less than 12 months later when New Zealand eviscerated an Irish team that had limped its way through 2019 up to that point.

For Ryan, that painful lesson in Tokyo is the one that remains front and centre.

“It does, definitely. Like, the World Cup is the pinnacle of the sport we play. Obviously losing in the manner we did was very tough to so it takes time to go away.

“We are on a bit of a journey now. We have learned the lessons over the past few years and trying to take them forward. Yeah, that’s why I kinda mentioned that I tend to think of that game rather than the game in 2018.”

Nobody provides a better rugby education than the All Blacks.

Ryan’s head coach spoke yesterday about how this week’s encounter will act as a barometer for exactly where they stand two years out from that Japanese disappointment and 23 months shy of their next World Cup bid in France.

The extent of the challenge facing the hosts at the weekend is etched on every page of the game’s history books, in the very fabric of the jerseys the Kiwis wear, and in every line of the teamsheet Ian Foster named yesterday.

For Ryan and Iain Henderson that amounts to their localised battle with Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick who, both as individuals and a second row pairing, pretty much encapsulate the visitors’ balance of skill and athleticism and brute force.

New Zealand showed that they have the ability to win tight, physical contests when exacting revenge in Dublin in the weeks after that Chicago game, but no team is more adept at putting away opponents with expansive, exciting rugby as they are.

Ireland offered up a pretty good version of it against Japan last time out but a repeat isn’t a starter. The challenge for Farrell’s men is in allying some of that freewheeling spirit with the structure and stubborn resistance that frustrated their opponents here three winters ago.

“We need to play in the right areas of the pitch, we need to be good in our exits, how we kick the ball and how good our kick-chase is when we do play, how we are connected,” said the Leinster second row. “We want to be, I suppose, ahead of the game.

“But when we do have the ball in hand we have to be in control because we might be putting together five or six good phases and, if there is a turnover, these guys could punish you straight away. So, as I mentioned earlier, we really have to be on it for eighty minutes and we are looking forward to it.”