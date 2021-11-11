Andy Farrell: 'If you lose any moment against the Kiwis you get burned'

Andy Farrell has warned his Ireland players that just the one lapse in concentration or judgement against the All Blacks this Saturday could prove the difference between what would be just a third ever victory against the world’s best team or yet another in a long line of defeats.

Ian Foster has named a team and a 23 which his opposite number has described as “full bore” and that sense of respect among the visitors for the Irish challenge is being reflected in media coverage back home. Long gone are the days when results in the Irish capital were taken for granted.

Ireland have beaten New Zealand twice in recent years, breaking their duck in Chicago in 2016 and repeating the feat with a 16-9 win at the Aviva Stadium two years later. The last meeting, though, did result in a heavy beating for the men in green at the last World Cup.

“They can play through you and around you and their attacking kicking game is there for all to see,” said Farrell just hours after naming his starting side today. “You can’t lose any moment whatsoever. If you lose any moment against the Kiwis you get burned.

“We’re getting pretty good at making sure we are as cohesive as we possibly can be at that sort of game. When it all comes down to it, we need to be at our best together. After a decent performance last week, can we back it up again.”

That 60-5 thumping of Japan five days ago has raised expectations for this next encounter. Some of Ireland’s play against the Brave Blossoms was breathtaking, even if the paucity of the challenge over the 80 minutes has tempered real giddiness.

It was a performance in keeping with the squad and the coaching team’s stated ambition to play with more freedom than was the case under Joe Schmidt but allying that with the need to be precise about every nut and bolt raises the stakes massively.

Will players feel as emboldened to throw an offload in the knowledge that the Kiwis are the market leaders in transitioning from defence to attack? The weather forecast is for a fine, dry day so the conditions look right for that expansive approach.

"Like I keep on saying, it's about making sure that we're in a position to suit the opportunities that are in front of us,” said the head coach. “What we do know is that against the best team in the world, it will be limited chances so we've got to see those chances and be in a position to be able to execute those decisions in front of us.

"The one thing that has to happen against the best team in the world is that when you get your chances, you have to take them. There certainly won't be as many chances as last week, but we endeavour to play our game and they endeavour to play their game as well."

The Irish brains trust has made just the one change to the starting side from last week with Iain Henderson replacing Tadhg Beirne – who makes the bench – in the second row. Farrell described this basically as a horses for courses selection.

The lack of change elsewhere means that Jamison Gibson-Park once again gets the nod over Conor Murray at scrum-half with the explanation being that the Leinster man earned the repeat start having done so well last time.

It’s hard to argue with that.

Farrell all but evaded answering the question when asked if this was his biggest challenge since taking over as head man. It undoubtedly is, his observation that this will tell them ‘a lot about ourselves’ pretty much summing that up.

The All Blacks know them pretty well, too. Not just because of the recent meetings between the sides but thanks to the presence in the visiting camp of scrum coach Greg Feek who held identical postings with Leinster and Ireland over the course of a decade before returning home.

There are other links between the sides. John Plumtree is forwards coach with the visitors now having held that role with Ireland for a season eight years ago while the hosts have a trio of Kiwi players in their ranks.

“I suppose Feeky would be the last person that left our camp,” said Farrell. “He was around it for a long time. He knows the players inside out.

“He knows me probably inside out as well so they probably have more information on us than we have on them. But look, like we always say, the game takes its own course and it’s about who can adjust best on the day.”