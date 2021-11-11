Ireland's under-rated try machine Andrew Conway out to take down New Zealand

Not many people score a hat-trick for their country. Fewer again do it twice but Andrew Conway’s rat-tat-tat against Japan last Saturday came three years after he first managed the feat, against the USA Eagles.

This latest haul brings his total number of touch downs in international rugby to 13 in just 26 caps. Stuart McCloskey boasts an identical ratio of a score every second run, but then the Ulster centre has only played six times.

The one man who can outdo Conway for predatory instinct in Irish terms is Jacob Stockdale who has claimed 19 in 35 caps, but even he has never claimed three in the one game and his strike rate has plummeted in recent seasons.

If anything, Conway is massively underappreciated.

The focus in the run-up to the Japanese game, at least in terms of wingers, centred on Simon Zebo’s recall to the squad and then James Lowe’s return to the XV after his defensive issues last season. Understandable, in both instances.

Even the shy and retiring Keith Earls had spent more time than usual in the spotlight thanks to the release of his autobiography and an appearance on the Late Late Show where he spoke admirably about his mental health struggles.

Jordan Larmour had his backers when it came to permutations for a start against the Brave Blossoms but Conway, who had to wait until he was nearly 26 for his debut, hardly merited a mention.

Nobody could ignore him on Saturday.

“Of course, it’s great to score, don’t get me wrong, but sometimes other things are more satisfying. I won’t go through every wicked detail but sometimes you’ve been working on talking about it behind the scenes, you can put it into action in training.

“And then to be involved in different things… It is great to be on the end of scoring a try but to be able to add a few more strings to your bow and see a bit of positive gains in other areas that I might not necessarily have done before, that’s probably more satisfying.”

Conway, like Lowe, was eager to seek out work elsewhere if it wasn’t materialising down his wing. There was a similar workrate off the ball in defence and he was targeted more than once with high kicks that utilised his aerial ability.

“There’s multiple things that make the wheel go around,” he said.

He’s 30 now, an elder statesmen, and his efforts last Saturday suggest that he has lost nothing of the instinct and skills that had filtered through much of 2019 and 2020 before injury cost him a chunk of last season.

Johann van Graan described him as one of the premier wingers in Ireland last March, just as he was returning to fitness, but ask the man himself why the last number of years have been so impressive and he has no pre-prepared explanation.

“I don’t know. Probably training plan, trying to get the balance between my training habits and not over-thinking it. Different stages of your career there’s an experience you can fall back on, there’s adapting and taking what’s been good and leaving what hasn’t served you.”

At the nub of it all is a realisation that rugby, regardless of the fact that it is his job and a multi-million euro business, is still just a game. There is a determination at this point simply to enjoy the game for what it is.

Jack Conan, whose own upsurge in fortunes resulted in three Test starts for the British and Irish Lions last summer and a man-of-the-match effort against Japan last week, is another to have benefited by playing with a smile on his face.

The brand of rugby Ireland play can’t hurt either.

Andy Farrell’s side is six games unbeaten now. They are averaging over 46 points and 5.6 tries per game over that period and, if the quality of some of those opponents was suspect, then the manner of the team’s play has been even more impressive.

The All Blacks on Saturday will make for a litmus test like no other.

“I don’t think we’ve made any drastic changes with what we’ve been trying to do,” said Conway who is one of 19 Ireland squad members yet to face New Zealand at senior level. Obviously Saturday went really well for us.

“We want to play space and take advantage of the opportunities on a rugby field and sometimes it’s in a particular space in running the ball, sometimes it’s kicking in behind if a team play high with only one in the back field.

“There’s a lot of different elements to it that can come together sometimes.

“Other times they don’t. You’re spot on in that it will be a different animal this week. Japan are probably disappointed at how they played.

“We know from first-hand experience how good they are and they obviously relish playing against us, but we put in a good performance and obviously had the upper hand for the majority of the match. But, yeah, this will be a different animal altogether.”