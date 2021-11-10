Johnny Sexton: Ireland must ‘pick and choose’ when to run against New Zealand

Johnny Sexton was as satisfied as any Ireland supporter by his side’s attacking display against Japan but he bridles at the suggestion it is a recent development, or that Andy Farrell’s team will abandon more pragmatic ways to win Test matches.

Ireland gave their captain the perfect tribute on his 100th cap last Saturday as they turned on the style to win 60-5 at Aviva Stadium, eschewing the box kick and narrow offense for keeping the ball in hand and off the floor and playing the full width of the pitch.

Sexton got in on the act with the fifth of nine tries in the hammering of the Brave Blossoms but yesterday, as attention turned towards the sterner challenge coming Ireland’s way this Saturday in the form of New Zealand, the veteran fly-half said more conservative approaches were not off the table, any more than head coach Farrell had suddenly flicked a switch and told his players to start offloading at will.

“It’s gradual,” Sexton, 36, said. ”There’s going to be times when we go back to kicking, you know what I mean?

“If we’re not getting good ball, if we’re getting slow ball, if it’s lashing rain, if teams are getting on top of us with the defence ... like, Andy’s first couple of games in charge (in the 2020 Six Nations) were against Wales and Scotland where we had some great attacking things, so it is something that we’ve been working on for a long time..

“Then we went to England and we came unstuck because we tried to do the same thing against a different type of defence.

“So the next step for us is to pick and choose when to do it. I think that’s the thing that we’re doing better now, that we know when to go and when not to. I thought we did that quite well on Saturday and there’s a couple of times that we need to learn from but it’s always been there.

“We played some fantastic rugby under Joe (Schmidt) as well. Joe always gave us licence to go out and play but he also knew that we had some players in the backline that could dominate in the air and so at times we went to that.

“At one stage we had five Gaelic footballers in our backline and we used to go to the air because they were unbelievable at it and it was clever coaching. So it’s a little bit of everything there.”

It was Schmidt who helped deliver Ireland’s first victory over the All Blacks at Soldier Field in Chicago five years ago and then repeat the feat on home soil in November 2018. Sexton described how the first win eradicated the mental baggage carried by Irish players of never having beaten New Zealand.

“Yeah, it was a little bit of the monkey off the back stuff. Getting over that hurdle at last was huge and it was something that we were desperate for. It’s always very special to be the first team to do something, like Grand Slams.

“You always want to put your name in the history books and that was our chance to do something, to do something that no team had done before, no Irish team, and we did it and it was amazing.

“Then to back it up a few years later, because not any team can do a one-off but you wanted to back it up and show that it wasn’t a fluke.

“Perhaps we were brought back down to earth in our last game against them (the 2019 World Cup quarter-final, lost 46-14) so we’ve got to respond.

“But yeah it was a big change for Irish rugby, I think, to see us get the win.”

Getting a third win in five years over a side now coached by Ian Foster will require a further step up in class for Ireland and asked for one trait in All Blacks play that his team would have to guard against, Sexton replied: “Just that clinical edge. You have to take your chances. Because more often than not, they take theirs. So you have to be clinical.

“They are very clinical. Sometimes they might not be in the game for 10 or 15 minutes and suddenly they’re underneath your posts having got a try intercept or a loose scrap and they’re gone. They’re very good at that.

“Obviously they’ve got some brilliant athletes across the park that can hurt you at any stage.

“We’ve got to be together this week, connected and make sure we look after each other in all those areas,” he added.