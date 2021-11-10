Baby Blacks gave Caelan Doris taste of New Zealand challenge

Ireland's Caelan Doris with Tadhg Furlong, Ronan Kelleher, Jack Conan, and James Ryan against Japan. Picture: INPHO/Billy Stickland

Wed, 10 Nov, 2021 - 01:00
Brendan O'Brien

Caelan Doris was sitting on the bench in Kutaisi, Georgia four summers ago when Conor Fitzgerald kicked the Ireland U20s into a 3-0 lead against the Baby Blacks in the World Championship. ‘Oh jeez, here we go,” he thought.

Well, not quite.

When the Kiwis went down to Ireland in Chicago five years ago, they responded with a performance of sustained, and at times over-the-top, physicality. It was a demonstration as to just how uneasy defeat sits with them.

What unfolded in eastern Europe the following summer was just as bruising in its own way. It served as payback for the previous year when the Ireland 20s became the first men’s national team from these shores to strip the black fern.

“I’m not sure if I want to bring back those memories,” said Doris. “We lost 69-3. It was the last group stage match. There is plenty of highlights from their play still popping up on Instagram. A few of the tries they scored were pretty special.”

The Leinster back row is one of 19 players in the current senior squad yet to face the All Black challenge but there are another half-dozen who, like him, have faced the haka at underage level.

This is about as challenging as rugby gets and Johnny Sexton suggested this week it might be an idea for the more experienced Irish players to sit down and prepare their younger colleagues for what lies ahead on Saturday.

Sixteen of this current squad know what it is to beat the world’s number one side and that muscle memory can only help. 

“It’s getting the balance right between preparing as you would and not making too big of a deal around them,” said Doris. “Focusing on ourselves but also being aware that you are coming up against the biggest team and are going to need to bring the best out of yourself.”

