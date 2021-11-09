John Plumtree: All Blacks will ‘come out swinging’ against Ireland

All Blacks assistant coach John Plumtree has warned that the tourists are far from jaded and ready to come out swinging against an Irish side that will be “after their scalp” at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

The three-time world champions are approaching the end of an exhausting three-month spell in camp, most of it spent away from their families on the road, but the Kiwi spoke repeatedly last night about how the squad is “bouncing” this week.

This game is their second-last engagement on a northern tour that has also taken Ian Foster’s men to the USA, Wales, and Italy. Their last date will be with the French in Paris next week but there was an immediate reaction when it was suggested that players may just be happy to see the finishing line.

“It’s certainly not, because we only have a couple of weeks to go,” said Plumtree. “Fozzy has been really good at making sure we stay focused on the here and now and it is probably more about the challenge and the environment that we are in.

“We are in a rugby-mad country, we know that they are after our scalp and that’s when the All Blacks are at their best, when we feel like our backs are against the wall and we have to come out swinging, and that’s what we’ll do.”

Plumtree is back on familiar ground this week.

It’s eight years since he landed in the Irish capital to serve as assistant to Joe Schmidt with the national team but any cliched concept of ‘insider knowledge’ is replicated in the home ranks given the presence here of Bundee Aki, Jamison Gibson-Park, and James Lowe.

Plumtree poured cold water on that entire line of thought — Greg Feek is another All Black coach with a much longer history with Leinster and Ireland — when asked if that trio of adopted Kiwis could dilute any fear factor which the hosts may feel against a side that has again proven itself the best on the planet this calendar year.

“I’m not sure they’ll fear us, mate. Ireland will believe that they can beat us. That will be based on how they played (in beating Japan 60-5) last week and their preparation this week. We understand that as an All Black team and that’s what excites us as well.

“Those guys know our players. Some of them have played a lot of rugby together and, from what I’ve read, they’ve gone to some of the same schools and stuff but they don’t know what our plan is, how we train, and prepare to play against them.

“They’ll have a bit of insight and a bit of history on some individuals, but our plan is our plan and they won’t know it.”

The only tidbit of information as to their best-laid plans was that Aaron Smith, who only arrived here on Wednesday after the birth of his son Leo, will not be among the candidates for a place at scrum-half.

TJ Perenara is the likely starter while Brad Weber is going through HIA protocols. Finlay Christie is dealing with a knee issue which didn’t stop him training yesterday, and is expected to be fit for Saturday.

The All Blacks took in a tour of the Guinness brewery on Tuesday and will have the day off on Wednesday before launching into the last of their preparations for a Test match against a side that has beaten them twice in the last five years.

Plumtree was, inevitably, asked here about the 2013 meeting in Dublin when he was working under Schmidt and the northern hemisphere side was denied what would have been a first-ever victory against the Kiwis by a late Ryan Crotty try.

That Irish team went on to win the following year’s Six Nations and Plumtree wasn’t surprised by subsequent highs — two more Championship titles, the defeat of New Zealand in Chicago and in Dublin — given the calibre of players he worked with.

One of them was Paul O’Connell, the current Ireland forwards coach.

“Yeah, fond memories there. When did I get here? The end of 2013, I think. A few years ago now but it’s good to see him passing on all his knowledge to some of those young fellas in the forward pack. I’m sure they’re really enjoying him.

“I loved my short time here and really enjoyed working with the Irish forward pack, and Paul in particular. I see Cian Healy’s (still) there, Iain Henderson, so there’s a few of the boys that I was coaching back in the day there. It will be good to catch up with them afterwards.”