O'Gara: 'I think we all have a stomach full of the box kick'

RONAN O’Gara has admitted that even he was blindsided by Ireland’s enthusiasm for keeping the ball alive against Japan last week – the question now is to what extent Andy Farrell’s men retain that adventurous zeal against the All Blacks on Saturday.

"I didn't think they expected to get where they are as quick as they did, and that's a credit to the work going on behind the scenes," he said.

O’Gara admitted that he, like a lot of Irish fans, believed the slavish devotion to the box kick has been overdone by Ireland in the past.

" I think we all have a stomach full of the box kick. That was probably the most pleasing aspect of last week, the fact there are other options to exit with, there are other ways of playing the game. The box-kick doesn't need to be the solution for everything, and I don't think that's been the Irish mentality, but it has been certainly a factor for a long number of years.”

However, O'Gara reckons the box-kick remains a useful tool: “I think it was always the go-to, but sometimes I didn't understand why you go to it. Sometimes, there is definitely a need to box-kick, but other times Ireland were going into the air when there could be a complete cul-de-sac for a winger in his attempt to go and chase the ball.

"It looked at the weekend that there was variation and changing the point of attack, and identifying space, way beyond what we've seen from these players in the past.

"We could see that you can shift the point of attack or defence in numerous capacities to play at the other people's skills, especially with left-footers, right-footers. I think it will be very interesting because I don't think there will be a shift away from this.

“You could see that it all came together for them really well in that attacking kicks, threatening backs behind forwards running great lines, backs putting forwards through holes, backs putting backs through holes, backs putting a kick through for backs, backs putting kicks through for forwards.

The interplay was really good. The capacity for the forwards to play the ball out of the tackle… There were statistics that you wouldn’t associate at all with an Irish team. It’s hugely, and pleasantly surprising. It caught an awful lot of people, me included, off guard, because I was expecting more of a structured game.”

On the issue of Johnny Sexton and the World Cup in 2023, O’Gara believes managing the situation is critical for the Irish management: “There's the managing of Johnny and then there’s the managing of option B and option C. At the minute option A is very strong but will that be the case in two years’ time? You don’t know. The body may or may not be in a similar situation where he’s feeling great about it himself.

"But what you have to pay heed to is if you want to be serious about challenging for the World Cup you need strength in depth down to the third-choice, minimum, in every position to challenge.

"So Johnny is the short-term, whether that can be pushed out to the medium-term or the long-term, I think we’ll probably have a better idea at the end of the summer but what we do know from other nations is the fact that it’s very difficult to be excelling.

"And you need your 10 to be excelling if you want to win a World Cup, excelling at that age, and that’s not a slight on Johnny, that’s just the reality of the human body and what happens. Irrespective of New Zealand and Argentina, there’s the Six Nations to come and there are three tests in New Zealand and all those games will pose sufficient questions to the answers we need to understand where we are in the pecking order."

On Leinster’s injury-prone ten Harry Byrne, the La Rochelle director of rugby commented: “What he needs to do is place himself consistently on a rugby pitch. He hasn't done that this season, he's had injuries for Leinster this season, he's been selected but had to pull out, then another game he did play but got injured in.

"He has an awful lot of strings to his bow, but his challenge will be his consistency of performance. Can he back up big game after big game after medium game after big game after medium game?”

