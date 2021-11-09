Beauden Barrett: "Ireland are a serious side and we have so much respect for them"

Beauden Barrett has more than one reason for wanting selection in All Blacks number 10 jersey in Dublin on Saturday but the chance to go toe-to-toe with Johnny Sexton again ranks highly among them.

Both former World Rugby players of the year, the rival fly-halves chalked up 100 Test caps for their respective countries over successive weekends, Barrett in New Zealand’s 54-16 win over Wales in Cardiff on October 30 with Sexton leading Ireland to a 60-5 victory against Japan last Saturday.

Barrett, 30, is in a selection battle with Richie Mo’unga to claim the out-half berth in Ian Foster’s side this Saturday at the Aviva Stadium and could revert to full-back but the Blues star admitted the thought of direct battle with Sexton, 36, added extra spice to the team rivalry.

“Absolutely. He’s a very good player,” Barrett said of Sexton. “He’s so influential for their team and he’s all class so of course, you love these match-ups.

“You don’t get too caught up in it but you do appreciate who your opponent is and the team you’re playing.

“He brought up his 100th cap last week and it was evident that his team got up for him and they put in a really good performance. So they’ll be on a high, he’ll be buzzing, so a great opportunity and hopefully I get it this weekend.”

The New Zealand playmaker added: “I admire his play, his longevity and how influential he is for his team. Of course he has great skill-sets. One of the strengths of his game is his ability to get second touches, post-pass and follow up and get another touch like that.

“There is a lot to admire about him and the way he plays. In terms of his mentality, he’s a clear competitor. He loves to win, he loves to get amongst the physicality and he’s a huge part of their team and how they play.”

Both men have been front and centre in contests between the two nations throughout their careers, with two wins apiece in their last four meetings, though in the most recent renewal at the 2019 World Cup quarter-final stage, Barrett started his side’s 46-14 blowout victory in Tokyo at 15 with Mo’unga at 10.

Barrett does not see so one-sided a game this time around.

“It’s certainly going to be tight, physical and tactics being played. It’s Test rugby. You can’t get too cute with it, you’ve got to win the battle upfront and earn the right. “We’d be foolish not to learn from the previous games. They’re a serious side and we have so much respect for them. We’re preparing accordingly. We know how physical they are, the arm-wrestle they like to get into and how tactically good they are. They’re technically sound but very good tacticians, Conor Murray and Jonathan Sexton run a good cutter. So we’re going to have to work hard to break this team down, it will take a lot of discipline and they are a very good side.” end