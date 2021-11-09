TJ Perenara relishing head to head with old pal Jamison Gibson-Park

All Blacks scrum-half TJ Perenara is relishing the chance to go head-to-head with former team-mate and “super dude” Jamison Gibson-Park when Ireland welcome New Zealand back to a sold-out Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

The two number nines, both aged 29, were both on the Hurricanes’ Super Rugby roster together before Gibson-Park moved to Ireland and joined Leinster in 2016, qualifying for Ireland through residency and making his Test debut a year ago.

Perenara’s Test career in black stretches to 77 caps but Gibson-Park is making up for lost time and produced his best performance in his 11th appearance for Ireland with an impressive, try-scoring start in last Saturday’s 60-5 victory over Japan.

Perenara last night said he cannot wait for the chance to play against his old friend.

“He was an awesome player to play with and play against when he was in New Zealand. I was lucky enough to play alongside him at the Hurricanes. And to be fair, he was one of the most gifted players I ever played with.

“And everything as well. I mean like everything that guy touches often turns to gold. To see him come over here and be both successful at the club level and the international level has been awesome.

“And obviously the way he played at the weekend was fantastic, and the way he has been playing over the last four years. It’s been awesome to see. He really deserves his spot in international rugby. And hopefully if we get the chance to play against each, it will be pretty cool.

Perenara added: "Man, he's a super dude, he plays the game in a really cool way. I enjoy the offensive side of the game that he plays and he puts his head in dark places on the defensive side of the ball.

"So if we get the opportunity to square up against each other in the game then it will be cool to experience that, not only because it's awesome going against such a player and a mate like that, but just to be, like, man we were both kicked it in the locker room at Rugby Park at one point and now we're on the international stage at the Aviva, going up against each other.

"That would be a pretty cool moment.”

The All Blacks scrum-half, who was rested for last Saturday’s 49-7 victory over Italy in Rome alongside positional rival Aaron Smith, said he was impressed with Ireland’s evolving gameplan, showcased on the same day with a nine-try demolition of Japan.

“I’ve seen bits and pieces of them for previewing obviously this week. To be fair, they’ve been a quality side for a long time now. So we know each time we play against Ireland, the physical battle firstly, that we’re going to come against is second to none.

“And then what I’ve also noted that they’ve added to their game is the ability to keep the ball alive. That is something that, I don’t know if it has been a clear focus for them, but we have noticed that the ball is being kept alive a lot more. Some of the tries they are scoring from all over the field, some of the line-breaks they are making, it’s pretty special to see.

“They’ve got some athletes in their environment and then when they get the ball in space, they’re tough to spot.”

Perenara, who played against Ireland as a replacement for Smith in all four of the meetings between the sides from 2016-19, said past results were irrelevant to his preparations for facing them this Saturday.

"I think it's all past history, it's irrelevant to me, to be completely honest.

"Yeah I was a part of both of those experiences and we can take the learning experiences from it but I'd be lying to you if I tried to say that my drive comes from losing to them in 2016 and 2018, it's just not a realistic thing.

"And I don't think people should carry that for that long anyway. We might look back on things that happened in those games and be like, 'man, they hurt us here', or 'they used a tactic here that we can learn from'. But it's not a part of my drive.”