From John Hayes to Johnny Sexton: How Ireland's rugby stars fared on their 100th cap

2010, John Hayes – 20-16

Six Nations win v England at Twickenham

The original of the species, among the Irish strain anyway. Hayes’ big day was spent at a soggy Twickers but an unlovable game produced a dream ending via Tommy Bowe’s late try and a conversion from Ronan O’Gara.

2010, Brian O’Driscoll – 27-12

Six Nations win v Wales at Croke Park

Two tries from Keith Earls and another from Tomas O’Leary marked O’Driscoll’s achievement just two weeks after Hayes was the first to make it to three figures. It also set Ireland up for a Triple Crown bid which was kiboshed by the Scots at the same ground.

2010, Ronan O’Gara - 23-21

Autumn loss to South Africa at the Aviva Stadium

A night to forget for O’Gara who had to make do with a seat on the bench against the world champions. The Munster ten was called on with Ireland in deep trouble and came within the width of a post of completing the comeback with a late conversion attempt.

2015, Paul O’Connell – 23-16

Six Nations loss to Wales in Cardiff

One that got away. Ireland were going for a record 11th win on the spin but fell 12-0 behind early on and just failed to rein in their hosts. A game that cost the side another Grand Slam, although they did still claim the Championship title.

2016, Rory Best – 27-24

Autumn win over Australia at the Aviva Stadium

How sweet was this one? Ireland held on after a blistering start against the Wallabies despite a groaning injury list that was compounded during the game. The win meant they had beaten all three southern giants in the same year for the first time.

2020, Cian Healy – 35-27

Six Nations loss to France at the Stade de France

The loosehead prop claimed the first of Ireland’s tries on this, delayed, closing night to the 2020 Six Nations in early November, but it was a disappointing performance by the visitors who needed to win by seven points or more to claim the title.

2021, Johnny Sexton – 60-5

Autumn win over Japan at the Aviva Stadium

Claimed 20 points for himself, 15 from the boot and the other five via a second-half try that saw him mobbed by his teammates and granted a standing ovation from the fans. Had to bite his lip to contain himself in the post-match interview. Decent day.