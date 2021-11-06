New Zealand made 'to work bloody hard' but eventually ease past Italy

The All Blacks finished the game in devastating fashion scoring 26 unanswered points in the final quarter.
Italy’s Monty Ioane and Damian McKenzie of New Zealand. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Sat, 06 Nov, 2021 - 15:46

Ahead of their trip to the Aviva Stadium next weekend, New Zealand backed up their winning start to the Autumn internationals, routing Italy 47-9.

After a scoreless opening 28 minutes, Finlay Christie got the tourists off the mark before a brace of Dane Coles tries saw the All Blacks lead 21-6 at the break.

New Zealand were also slow to get going in the second period but ran in four late scores to seal what was, in the end, a convincing victory with Sevu Reece, Asafo Aumua (2) and Hoskins Sotutu getting in on the act while Richie Mo'unga kicked six conversions.

New Zealand’s Hoskins Sotutu scores a try. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne
"The Italian boys came with a lot of passion and put us under a lot of pressure," said Dane Coles, after being named man of the match.

"It's a young group and we learned a lot in the end and stoked to get the win.

"We were looking for the fruits at the start - trying to score tries without the work.

"It came right, but we had to work bloody hard."

Up next for New Zealand, it's Ireland at the Aviva Stadium before rounding off the trip to the northern hemisphere with a clash with World Cup hosts France in Paris.

