Ireland v Japan: This was no contest, it was a party

Roll up! Roll up! The great entertainers are in town, they said. Look on in awe as these rugby mavericks put on a show the like of which you have rarely seen. Fair to say, then, that Japan fell well shy of their billing.

Not everyone had been taken in by the marketing given only 40,000 or so punters made for the Aviva Stadium. Was that down to the IRFU’s ticket prices, or just the fact that the greatest showmen of them all would be here in their black garb seven days later?

Maybe a little from Column A and a bit more from Column B.

Add in the ongoing uneasiness over Covid numbers, which is still impacting attendances, and we were left some way short of a full stadium and yet one far more atmospheric than had been the case for far too long.

And it’s not as if anyone was short-changed here. Andy Farrell’s Ireland gave plenty of bang for their buck, the only quibble being that the gulf between the sides punctured any layer of intensity or suspense from the occasion.

A first-world problem, that. Or, in rugby jargon, a Tier-one trifle.

This had been flagged as Johnny Sexton’s day, the skipper’s 100th cap. Current and former players and coaches had taken calls and answered questions about The Man all week and the occasion acquiesced. This was no contest, it was a party.

Sexton’s achievement in hitting the tonne was marked when he emerged solo from the tunnel and took the applause of a crowd that added a standing ovation when he scored his second-half try and again when making way for Joey Carbery just after the hour.

Not many personal landmarks are scripted in so fine a fashion. Every man jack among his teammates sprinted for the corner flag to celebrate with him when he touched down. The smile on his face made clear the joy and satisfaction he took in the moment.

That he could revel in the moment was down to the collective. There would have been no mirth had Ireland been stuttering through the afternoon but Ireland tore through a side that had put Australia to the pin of their collar just last weekend.

Let’s state the obvious here: the Brave Blossoms were brutal.

The manner in which Ryoto Nakamura spilled the ball and gifted Andrew Conway his hat-trick near the end just summed up their efforts and their day, even if they were faced with a team combining power, pace, imagination and execution.

Ireland didn't actually start all that well.

Sexton himself dropped a high ball and played another behind the receiver in the opening exchanges while James Lowe’s opening try was preceded by a hospital pass from Beirne to the ten that saw the latter flattened by two tackles.

The Leinster playmaker’s response was to call Beirne and a clutch of others into a huddle even as Lowe celebrated. It looked like a few home truths were shared and if that’s the case then they certainly appear to have done the trick.

Up 29-0 at the interval, the undoubted highlight was Conway’s opening try, which was the product of a move begun in Ireland’s own 22 and platformed by some exceptional passing, support running and a Jamison-Gibson Park grubber kick.

Four tries by half-time wasn’t even the most pleasing part of it. Far from it. Ireland had 14 offloads to their name by that point and while that number slowed in the second-half then five more tries more than made up for that.

How much of it will be worth its salt when the All Blacks come to town next Saturday is another thing but Ireland’s upward curve under Farrell, stretching back to the latter end of the last Six Nations, continues for now.

So too the ageless Mr Sexton whose granite facade cracked that bit more when his lip quibbled in a post-match interview drowned out time and again by the thousands who lingered to acclaim him still further.