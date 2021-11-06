Player ratings: Johnny Sexton as efficient and controlling as ever as he reaches century

Ireland were outstanding. Like, seriously good.

They won every collision, first and foremost. Not just in a general sense either. Every single collision in attack and defence moved the way Ireland wanted it and that allowed free reign to offload, play with real tempo and imagination and, ultimately, put this game well beyond Japan inside the first 20 minutes.

Japan had no answer to Ireland's physical dominance and power at the maul and, when you don't have an answer for those core areas of the game, it's very difficult to win rugby games.

The second half was more of the same, with Ireland incredibly physical, accurate and ruthless in a way we haven't really seen since 2018.

Ireland's Johnny Sexton celebrates after scoring a try on his 100th cap for Ireland. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

In what was an excellent all-round display, here's how the players rated.

15. Hugo Keenan - A commanding performance from the man in possession of that full-back jersey. With games like this, he could own it for years. 9/10.

14. Andrew Conway - This was peak "Bomber" Conway. He was devastating in the air, sharp when in possession and looked back to his best with a superb hat-trick. 9/10.

13. Garry Ringrose - His offload for Gibson-Park's try in the first half and a massive tackle off the lineout were a real highlight. Super performance. 8/10.

12. Bundee Aki - Aki gives you certainty. Solid defence, big ball carrying, effective breakdown work and better handling than he's ever given credit for. His work for his try was really strong. 7/10.

Ireland's Bundee Aki is tackled by Japan's Ben Gunter. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA

11. James Lowe - A superb performance that echoed every top class performance seen from him at Leinster. 8/10.

10. Johnny Sexton (c) - 100 caps and looking as efficient and controlling as ever. His try early in the second half was a real highlight. 8/10.

9. Jamison Gibson-Park - Another high-tempo, high-quality performance from Gibson-Park on a day where he played with the arm chair ride every scrumhalf dreams of. 8/10.

1. Andrew Porter - One or two worries in the scrum, for sure, but outside of that Porter looked like a lean, mean beast. The modern prop in action. 7/10.

2. Ronan Kelleher - Powerful, quick, accurate in the lineout; Kelleher looks like a guy who will take some shifting from that No 2 jersey. 8/10

Japan's Yusuke Niwai is tackled by Tadhg Furlong and Ronan Kelleher of Ireland. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

3. Tadhg Furlong - Massive physicality from the very best in the business. 8/10.

4. Tadhg Beirne - Beirne's all-court game as a back five forward is almost without peer in Europe. He showed it all here - ball carrying, defence, lineout work on both sides of the ball. Superb stuff. 8/10.

5. James Ryan - A solid performance from a consistent work horse for Ireland. 7/10.

6. Caelan Doris - A very tough, effective performance from Doris. He showed a lot of the reasons why he's become such a highly valued international at just 23 years of age. 8/10.

7. Josh Van Der Flier - Van Der Flier has a very gritty, hard working quality to him that makes teams tick on both sides of the ball. His offensive work has improved endlessly in the last few seasons and he showed up really well in that regard here too. 7/10.

8. Jack Conan - Conan is a very smooth operator who brought his Lions form to the wider channels on a day when Ireland had every collision their own way. 9/10.

Replacements: With the result beyond doubt from early, the replacements just needed to keep the momentum going and they did just that. 7/10.